CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Photographers help babies in Kansas City NICU celebrate Halloween

By Kelly Eckerman
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQGIN_0ccKcwgB00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New parents look forward to celebrating their baby's first holidays. But everything changes when your baby is born prematurely. Some local families who are spending Halloween in the neonatal intensive care unit are getting a special surprise.

Meet Lena Rae Bennett. She was just over 2 pounds at birth, and she has been in the NICU at Saint Luke's Hospital since July.

"It's hard, seeing all the tubes, and the alarms and everything so you just got to take one day at a time and find those little moments," said new mom Tiffany Brayboy.

This was one of those moments. The hospital teamed up with the March of Dimes, providing special Halloween costumes and volunteer photographers to create a memory for these families. Lena Rae was a mermaid.

"I was excited because even though, you know, she's still here and hooked up to monitors, she still gets to be cute and adorable," Brayboy said.

One baby was dressed as a jack-o-lantern and another as a Chiefs player.

For photographer Helen Ransom, it is a labor of love. She said she once spent a lot of time in the NICU with her own children — triplets. She said she loves bringing a little normalcy to these families.

"If your baby is in the NICU, you're delaying how long it can be before you can take them to a photographer, and so I can come in here and I can gift them that experience in a really hard, unnormal time," Ransom said.

Capturing these adorable creatures does bring joy.

"I like to reassure parents, 'Hey, I've done this, and, you're going to come out the other side, your baby is too,'" Ransom said.

Five photographers teamed up for the project. All five spent time in the NICU with their own children. They plan to do it all over again at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants. The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
CNN

Trump participates in 'Tomahawk chop' at World Series game

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" at Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday night. The chop, a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicu#Halloween Costumes#Thanksgiving#Chiefs
CNN

CNN

708K+
Followers
109K+
Post
573M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy