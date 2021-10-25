CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cinematographers Guild Leaders Flew To New Mexico To Comfort And Support Members After Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuoEP_0ccKct2000

International Cinematographers Guild president John Lindley and national executive director Rebecca Rhine flew to New Mexico over the weekend to meet with the Rust camera crew and provide comfort and support to their members in the wake of the fatal shooting on the film’s set that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

Seven members of the camera crew had walked off the job in protest just hours before the shooting.

“They’re gathering information and are awaiting the results of the other investigations,” said a spokesman for the guild Monday.

The accidental shooting is currently under investigation by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department; by the state’s top prosecutor, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies; and by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

Lindley and Rhine also attended a candlelight vigil for Hutchins on Saturday night in Albuquerque , then flew back to Los Angeles in time to attend a town hall meeting about IATSE’s tentative agreement for a new film and TV contract. They later spoke at another vigil for Hutchins at IATSE Local 80 in Burbank.

Hutchins was accidentally killed, and the film’s director Joel Souza was wounded, by a weapon discharged by the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, while on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch just outside Santa Fe.

The Sheriff’s Department will hold its first press conference Wednesday on the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Finding Kendrick Johnson’ Review: A Documentary About A Young Man Forgotten By Police, The Media, And America

I want to preface this review by saying I am embarrassed. I was embarrassed for not knowing more about this documentary sooner and embarrassed by the film’s lack of attention from the media. Finding Kendrick Johnson sits at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with five critics’ reviews and no reviews from trades. Was the film not appropriately promoted? Was it ignored on purpose? What happened here? This lack of attention is par for the course for Kendrick and his family. They’ve been dismissed and ignored, much like the documentary of Kendrick’s life and death. Directed by Jason Pollock, Finding Kendrick Johnson...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Rust’ First AD And Armorer At Center Of Alec Baldwin Shooting Investigation Hire Lawyers

EXCLUSIVE: A week after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of Rust, two crew members at the center of the police probe have hired a pair of the state’s top criminal defense lawyers. Veteran First Assistant Director David Halls has retained Albuquerque attorney and former Assistant D.A. Lisa Torraco. On only her second feature as an armorer, Hannah Gutierrez is now being represented by ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Bowles, Deadline has learned. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed against Halls, Gutierrez or anyone else on the low-budget Western....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deadline

Los Angeles County Sheriff Warns Of “Mass Exodus” Of Employees Because Of Vaccination Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has warned public safety will be threatened by a “mass exodus” of employees from his department caused by the vaccination mandate. Villanueva previously said he would not enforce the mandate. However, he addressed the issue again on his social media last week. “I have repeatedly stated the dangers to public safety when 20%-30% of my workforce is no longer available to provide service, and those dangers are quickly becoming a reality,” Villanueva wrote. “We are experiencing an increase in unscheduled retirements, worker compensation claims, employees quitting, and a reduction in qualified applicants.” He predicted homicide rates in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Actor/Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI For Alleged Role In Bicoastal Opioid Drug Ring

Actor/rapper Fetty Wap is in jail and faces federal charges of being a part of a bicoastal opioid drug ring based in Long Island, New York, law enforcement said. Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell, was arrested late Thursday at New York’s Citi Field on a two-count federal indictment, according to reports. The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” recording artist was going to be a part of the three-day Rolling Loud music festival at the New York Mets’ home stadium, but never made it to the stage. Fetty Wap appeared Friday in federal court in Central Islip and was detained after his attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Deadline

IATSE Leaders Urge Members To “Stay United” & Ratify Proposed New Contract

IATSE leaders are urging their members to “stay united” and vote “yes” to ratify the tentative agreement for a new film and TV contract. In the latest message to their members, IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the leaders of Hollywood’s 13 locals covered by the agreement acknowledged that there is opposition to the proposed new deal but said it was “the best agreement possible.” The ratification vote is expected to be held next month. “When we reached a tentative agreement on the evening of Saturday, October 16th, the entire bargaining committee, consisting of over 50 representatives from all of the 13...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Airport Flights Grounded By Gun Scare, One Person In Custody

An incident at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening resulted in flights being temporarily grounded, and several people were injured in a panicked stampede, according to reports. The incident occurred at or near Terminal 1. Preliminary reports indicate no shots were fired and no weapons were confiscated, but one person has been detained. Two people were injured. Hunreds of passengers were force out onto the tarmac, according to reports. LAX is one of the busiest airports in the nation. “Per police at the scene, there is no threat and no active shooter at LAX. Police have one person in custody and there are no reports of injuries,” the airport’s spokesperson said in an 8 PM update. The FAA reopened the south side of the airfield, but the north side remained closed at 8:30 PM  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

National Hispanic Media Coalition Reveals Lineup For Its Annual Latino Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: The National Hispanic Media Coalition revealed its lineup for the upcoming 7th Annual Offical Latino Film and Arts Festival to be presented virtually from Nov. 26 to 28. Titles include Welcome to Our World, directed by Alfredo Ramos, with performances by Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, and Valente Rodriguez. The feature tells the story of Freddie, a young and irresponsible supermarket box boy who is forced to rise to the occasion when his father (Trejo) has a work-related accident. Freddie must now assume the role of “the man of the house and keep the family from going homeless with hilarious results. “The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Way In Hell’: One Community, Gunpowder & Sky And Mazo Partners To Produce Chase Millsap’s Military Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Budnick’s One Community has optioned Chase Millsap and Charley Dane’s script No Way in Hell, and will produce it for film with Gunpowder & Sky and Mazo Partners. The action thriller is inspired by the real-life experiences of Millsap, who is a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Special Forces. It centers on a Marine Corps vet’s quest to help the Iraqi interpreter who saved his life in combat flee ISIS and find safety for his family, after official channels fail him. No Way in Hell is being produced in association with veteran-led digital publisher and media...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lindley
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Rebecca Hall
Deadline

Jo-Carroll Dennison Dies: Oldest Living Former Miss America Was 97

Jo-Carroll Dennison, the oldest living Miss America at the time of her death and who held the title in the darkest days of World War II, passed at her home in Idyllwild, Calif. Oct. 18. Her death was confirmed by her son, who did not provide a cause. Dennison won the competition in 1942, giving an energetic performance of the song “Deep in the Heart of Texas” while dressed in a cowgirl outfit. Her talent segment won her the newspaper title of “The Texas Tornado,” and she swept the talent and swimsuit contests on her way to winning the competition. She spent...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Rust’ First Assistant Director Dave Halls Is Not A DGA Member, Opting For “Fi-Core” Status, But Took Mandatory Safety Training

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Halls, the first assistant director of Rust, is not a DGA member, even though the film was being produced in New Mexico under a DGA contract. Halls, who the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has identified as the person who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set last week, is what’s commonly known as a “financial core” non-member – or an “agency fee paying non-member” – meaning that he either chose not to join the DGA or had resigned his membership. Joel Souza, who was wounded by the same...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles & California Covid Positivity Rates Rise For First Time In Months

Covid test positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations have begun to rise again in Los Angeles and California after months of decline. “Of course we’re watching this with caution,” said L.A. director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer today. “We’re all noticing actually the case rate across California inched up as a whole, as well as the uptick in hospitalizations,” which she said were up about 5%. In Los Angeles, Ferrer reported the test positivity rose to 1.2% today from a low 0.7% on October 18. That may not seem like much, but it’s a 71% rise over the past 10 days in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

California Covid Positivity Increase Steepens As Newsom Warns Of Winter Surge

“This time last year,” observed California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, “we had about 4,000 cases. One month later we had 18,000 cases. One month after that, we had 54,000. “Basically,” the state saw “a tripling of cases,” he said. Newsom meant the reminder as a warning. “What’s going on in the UK right now?” he asked rhetorically. (Answer: The case rate in England hit its highest level since the start of the year, according to Britain’s Office for National Statistics.) Newsom then observed that case trends in the UK often are about “a month or so ahead” of those in California. Experts also have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Guild#Cinematographer#First Judicial District#Iatse#Santa Fe#The Sheriff S Department
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer Claims She Has “No Idea Where The Live Rounds Came From” That Killed Halyna Hutchins On Alec Baldwin Film Set

Lawyering up with a former Assistant U.S. Attorney after being called out in public by Santa Fe’s Sheriff, the Rust armorer at the center of the tragedy that saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatally has spoken out for the first time. Disputing tales of after-hours target practice with weapons used for the film, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez’ lawyers also confirmed that two weapons were accidentally discharged on the troubled set of Rust before the tragedy. “Safety is Hannah’s number on priority on set,” said attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence in a statement released late Thursday night. “Ultimately this set would never have been...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Police Union Files Lawsuit Against City Over Vaccination Mandate

The vaccination mandate for city employees was negotiated in bad faith, according to a lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the rank and file’s union. The lawsuit claims the city is inappropriately trying to pass on associated costs to officers. The suit ws filed Friday in California Superior Court. The suit also claims the city withheld information about the contractor it hired to test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Currently, city policy requires unvaccinated employees to have twice-weekly COVID-19 testing. The employees must pay for those tests by having $65 deducted from their paychecks per test. Religious and medical exemptions which be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders International Set For In-Person Debut In Poland On November 20

Deadline is partnering with the Polish Film Institute to deliver the first hybrid in-person and virtual edition of Contenders International on November 20. The event – an offshoot of Deadline’s popular LA, NY and London Contenders series – will offer AMPAS, BAFTA and Guild members an overview of many of the top movies competing in this year’s International Oscar race, featuring a variety of titles from around the world. It will take place as a hybrid virtual live-stream and physical event at the Kinoteka, part of the Palace of Culture and Science, in Polish capital Warsaw on November 20. Deadline journalists from both...
MOVIES
Deadline

George Butler Dies: ‘Pumping Iron’ Filmmaker Was 78

Documentary filmmaker George Butler, best known for his 1977 film Pumping Iron that raised Austrian bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger to Hollywood prominence, died of pneumonia Oct. 21 at home in New Hampshire. He was 78 and his death was confirmed by his son, Desmond Butler, a Washington Post reporter. Butler directed more than 10 films during his four-decade career. He co-directed Pumping Iron with Robert Fiore. The son of a British Army officer, he spent his childhood in Somalia and Jamaica. His final project, Tiger Tiger, is scheduled for next year. The film follows a big cat conservationist into the wilds of India and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Deadline

‘Rust’ EPs Disavow Responsibility For Troubled Alec Baldwin Movie: “No Involvement With The Physical And Day-To-Day Production”

As the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department continues to probe the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western indie Rust last week, the question being asked is who is financially on the line for this debacle that could spur civil lawsuits preceding or following potential police indictments. A deeper look reveals a loose assemblage of producers and financiers who oversaw a troubled production that allegedly cut a number of corners. It’s often said that success in Hollywood has many fathers, and failures has many orphans. Well, already, two of the Rust EPs are wiping their hands clean of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Halloween Scares Off Box Office: ‘Dune’ $15M+; ‘My Hero Academia’ $6M+, ‘Last Night In Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Tie $4M

Sunday AM Writethru after Saturday AM update: The first full Halloween celebration in two years is taking its toll on the domestic box office, a grey cloud which many saw coming, with many trick-or-treating or attending parties last night. Essentially, whenever the holiday falls on a Sunday, it’s poised to gut the weekend as everyone celebrates on Saturday. On the bright side, Comscore is reporting that October rang up the best month to date during the pandemic with $638M, beating July’s $583.8M. And, yes, we can blame HBO Max, too, when it comes to Legendary/Warner Bros.’ expected -62% decline for Dune,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sophie Von Haselberg, Colton Haynes & Others Set To Star In ‘Love…Reconsidered’; Adam Beach & Camille Sullivan Board ‘Exile’

EXCLUSIVE: Sophie von Haselberg (Halston), Colton Haynes (Arrow), Javier Muñoz (Broadway’s Hamilton), Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) and Marisa Ryan (Wet Hot American Summer) have signed on to star in Love…Reconsidered, an indie comedy, which is currently in production in New York. The film directed by Full Frontal with Samantha Bee‘s managing digital producer Carol Hartsell centers on Ruby (Von Haselberg), a 30-year-old New Yorker whose life is suddenly transplanted to the Hamptons after a chance meeting with a wealthy consignment store owner. Rick Younger, Judy Gold, Elaine Bromka, Luke Gulbranson, Jon Lemmon, Anthony Norman, and Amy Pham round out the cast of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Film Seekers Boards UK Sci-Fi ‘Blank’; Canada’s The Impact Series To Premiere 2 Docs; Walter Presents Scandi Launch – Global Briefs

Film Seekers Adds Sci-Fi To AFM Slate EXCLUSIVE: UK sales agency Film Seekers has added sci-fi feature Blank to its slate ahead of the American Film Market. Set in the near future, the film is a portrait of a desperate writer wrestling with her buried past, who signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to cure her writer’s block. But when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with an unstable android and no communication with the outside world. It is the feature debut of director Natalie Kennedy and stars Heida Reed (Poldark), Rachel Shelley (The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy