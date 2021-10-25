Cinematographers Guild Leaders Flew To New Mexico To Comfort And Support Members After Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

International Cinematographers Guild president John Lindley and national executive director Rebecca Rhine flew to New Mexico over the weekend to meet with the Rust camera crew and provide comfort and support to their members in the wake of the fatal shooting on the film’s set that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

Seven members of the camera crew had walked off the job in protest just hours before the shooting.

“They’re gathering information and are awaiting the results of the other investigations,” said a spokesman for the guild Monday.

The accidental shooting is currently under investigation by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department; by the state’s top prosecutor, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies; and by New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

Lindley and Rhine also attended a candlelight vigil for Hutchins on Saturday night in Albuquerque , then flew back to Los Angeles in time to attend a town hall meeting about IATSE’s tentative agreement for a new film and TV contract. They later spoke at another vigil for Hutchins at IATSE Local 80 in Burbank.

Hutchins was accidentally killed, and the film’s director Joel Souza was wounded, by a weapon discharged by the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, while on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch just outside Santa Fe.

The Sheriff’s Department will hold its first press conference Wednesday on the case.