MLB

FOX 5's Ron Gant recalls 1991 World Series

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the beginning of the Braves Golden age. Atlanta was not known for being a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Pandemic forces 30-year Australian Braves fan to miss World Series

ATLANTA - Fans across the world are gearing up to cheer on the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park Friday night including one super fan thousands of miles away in Australia. She's loved the braves for 30 years and has a longtime dream of...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
Big Show
Ron Gant
FanSided

NASCAR: Martinsville will end an era that fans want to forget

Martinsville Speedway should mark the final time that NASCAR uses the starting lineup formula to set the starting lineup for a race. After using random draws (with drivers split into groups based on the point standings) early on last year following the return to action during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR made the decision to move to a formula to determine the starting lineups for races.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
NECN

Christian Arroyo Pays Tribute to Jerry Remy With Cleats for ALCS Game 4

Arroyo pays tribute to Jerry Remy with Game 4 cleats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Christian Arroyo will honor a Boston Red Sox legend when he takes the field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox infielder took to Instagram to show off a...
MLB
AOL Corp

MLB refutes Trump claim it invited him to World Series

ATLANTA — Before the World Series arrived in Atlanta, the Braves announced that former president Donald Trump would attend Saturday night's Game 4. Saturday, just before 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump sent an email to his mailing list, which read, in full: "Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"
POTUS
#Fox#1991 World Series#Braves#Atlanta
chatsports.com

David Ortiz compared these Red Sox to one of his teams

If you’ve watched even a single Red Sox game on TV this season, you’ve almost certainly seen former slugger David Ortiz palling around with someone’s “cousin” from Boston in a Sam Adams beer commercial. The winners of a Boston Beer Co. contest recently spent time with Ortiz at a Red...
MLB
FOX Sports

FOX Sports’ Smoltz Breaks Down 2021 World Series Pitching Matchup

LOS ANGELES – FOX MLB analyst John Smoltz, a Hall of Famer and 1995 World Series champion who scored a Sports Emmy earlier this year, breaks down the pitching matchup for this year’s World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros, which opens tonight at 8:00 PM ET on FOX and FOX Deportes.
MLB
Deadline

Friday Ratings: World Series Wins The Night For Fox, But ABC Strong With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

Friday night’s Game 3 of the 2021 World Series on Fox scored a 1.9 in demos and a total viewership of 9.37 million, as fans tuned in to see the Atlanta Braves take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup. Although baseball won the night, so far the overall ratings for the World Series are down. Game 2 saw 10.28 million viewers tune in, the second-lowest number in World Series history, ahead of only last year’s Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 was equally dismal, with 10.811 million viewers, also the second-lowest mark...
NFL
wnav.com

World Series-Smack! There’s a Homerun!

History last night, during Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves: Jorge Soler became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Tuesday night’s opener despite the loss of pitcher Charlie Morton to a broken leg.
MLB
FanSided

Texas Rangers: It’s time to crown Ron Washington a World Champion

It’s been 10 years since Ron Washington managed the Texas Rangers to their second consecutive World Series appearance in 2011. The job regrettably couldn’t be finished then, but it has a chance to be completed now, 10 years later, this time as an infield and third base coach with the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6 World Series Game 1: Win $25,000 of Big Papi's money free!

It is a cornerstone of American life, tied into the final gasps of summer and the changing of the seasons. The World Series has been a staple of the fall since the earliest days of the 20th century. It has been there through world wars, the sorrowful days after Sept. 11, 2001, the good times and the bad.
GAMBLING
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 is your home for World Series, Packers this week

(WLUK) -- Sports fans, FOX 11 is the place to be this week. We'll have live coverage of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, plus Thursday night's Green Bay Packers-Arizona Cardinals game. Because of the sports coverage, our early-evening schedule will look a bit different. "Jeopardy!"...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Alex Cora Pays Tribute To Jerry Remy After Red Sox Legend’s Death

Jerry Remy left an immeasurable mark on the Red Sox, Boston, New England and beyond. And among those who got to know Remy well over the years was Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Remy on Saturday died at the age of 68. A kid from Somerset, Mass., he made it to the big leagues, spending time with the Red Sox before eventually becoming one of the most iconic Boston broadcast voices, serving as a color analyst for Red Sox games on NESN for over 30 years.
MLB

