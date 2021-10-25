FOX 5's Ron Gant recalls 1991 World Series

Friday night’s Game 3 of the 2021 World Series on Fox scored a 1.9 in demos and a total viewership of 9.37 million, as fans tuned in to see the Atlanta Braves take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup. Although baseball won the night, so far the overall ratings for the World Series are down. Game 2 saw 10.28 million viewers tune in, the second-lowest number in World Series history, ahead of only last year’s Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 was equally dismal, with 10.811 million viewers, also the second-lowest mark...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO