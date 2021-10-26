CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 382 creates original poem to honor the start of new creative writing club

Cover picture for the articleTo inaugurate the new creative writing club, and to celebrate the South Central Community Foundation grant which will fund materials, Pratt High students, teachers, staff, and former staff wrote a crowd-sourced poem. Almost 100 people participated, and PHS English teacher Rose Beilman edited the final poem. Here it is:....

