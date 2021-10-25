CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Free Community Trick Or Treat Activities

By Gwen
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who says Halloween has to be celebrated just one day, why not have festivities all week long. Here is a list of activities going on starting as early as Wednesday for children to enjoy this Halloween:. 10/27 Purpose Church 7-8:30 1618 E Murphy St. Odessa. 10/29 Odessa College Tech...

Midland, TX
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

