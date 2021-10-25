CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

All American season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A birthday celebration?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Following tonight’s premiere, prepare in advance for All American season 4 episode 2 to hit the ground running. There’s a lot that will be front and center following the events of the premiere. Spencer and Olivia will work on their relationship; meanwhile, Asher has a lot to figure out when it...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6 spoilers: More on Dr. Sharpe’s past

Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 6, it looks as though we’re getting a combination of personal and medical struggles all at once. There’s a lot for some of these characters to balance out, but isn’t this series often better when that is the case? By and large, we tend to think so.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Michelle Young and a ‘Top Gun’ tie-in

Tuesday night marks The Bachelorette episode 3 arriving on ABC, and that, of course, means more dates for Michelle Young. What’s going to happen with them this time around? Think in terms of one inspired by Top Gun: Maverick, which will be a big reminder that this season is VERY different from the past few. There are actually some big-budget dates again! You’ll see famous actors and, maybe somewhere along the way, some genuine romance.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled Comedy Adds Tuc Watkins as Ex-Hubby; Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden Also Cast

Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins will play almost-exes in Darren Star’s new Netflix series Uncoupled. The recently announced half-hour comedy is centered on NPH’s Michael Lawson, who thinks his life is perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties,” per the official logline. Watkins — whose myriad credits include ABC’s One Life to Live and Desperate Housewives, as well as Netflix’s The Boys in the Band — will recur as...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Christian
Person
Samantha Logan
Person
Asher
Person
Taye Diggs
Person
Daniel Ezra
spoilertv.com

All American - Episode 4.03 - All I Need - Press Release

"All I Need" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV) NEW PATHS - With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) having to make yet another big decision, he choose to spend time with the most important people in his life. Olivia (Samantha Logan) tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) for advice. Asher (Cody Christian) contemplates his next move and finds inspiration from someone unexpected. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is fed up with Billy's behavior and decides to confront him. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#403). Original airdate 11/08/2021.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A threat to Dexter Morgan

How could Dexter Morgan’s past come back to bite him? It’s one of the things we’re most curious about entering Dexter: New Blood, and for good reason. Somehow, the title character has been able to disappear off in the fictional community of Iron Lake and while there, he’s been able to build a totally new life for himself as Jim Lindsay.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 5 spoilers

If FBI: Most Wanted new tonight over on CBS? If you come into this article wondering about that, have no fear: We’re happy to help you out!. So where do we kick things off within this piece? That answer is simple: By handing down a little bit of bad news. There is no new episode on the network tonight, and the same can be said for both the flagship show and newcomer FBI: International. Instead, you’re stuck waiting until we get around to Tuesday, November 2. That’s when the next new installment entitled “Unhinged” is going to come on the air.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Equalizer season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Leverage’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in learning more about The Equalizer season 2 episode 3? There’s another story coming in “Leverage,” and it has with it another unusual start time. So when are things kicking off this go-around? Think in terms of 8:30 p.m. Eastern time at the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Baker’s husband returning!

You may have known already that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 carries with it the title of “True Blue” — so what’s coming up next? There are a few new storylines that we’re excited to dive into moving forward, which is great given that the recent promo didn’t give a whole lot away as to what’s coming.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 spoilers: September 11 reflections

When SEAL Team season 5 episode 3 arrives on CBS next week, you should have your tissues at the ready. “Nine Ten” is going to be one of the most emotional episodes in a while, largely because it is a look back at what happened on September 11, 2001 — a day that changed so many lives. It altered how the US looked at diplomacy and how teams like Bravo would operate.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: A familiar face returns!

Season 9 episode 3 could prove itself to be very much entertaining when it airs on Thursday, November 4 — and also nostalgic!. So what is there to be excited about right now? We should note that “The SPK” will have at the center of it a familiar face from the past popping back in! There’s no direct indication as to who that is but judging from the subject matter (stolen artifacts), that probably narrows down the list slightly. This also feels like a fun romp, which this show does need after some dark and dramatic stuff following the end of season 8.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for CEO Gerri?

As we move into Succession season 3 episode 2 on HBO next week, we know that we’re going to be entering a fundamentally new era. Sure, Logan Roy may still be trying to pull the strings behind the scenes, but Gerri is now running the show as CEO. It’s a smart move for her to be there; she’s not a blood relative and with that, she can be a public face to try and steer the family out of what could very-well be a massive struggle.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Jackie’s next move

Following this weekend’s premiere, Hightown season 2 episode 2 next week will continue to up the ante for Jackie. With that being said, how will it happen?. We know at this point that Monica Raymund’s character wants a larger role; being a liaison from her day job is not enough. She’s been on the Frankie Cuevas beat for a little while and feels like she knows it better than most. After what happened to Junior, she’s even more determined to get justice, so much so that she’s trying her best to contend with new roadblocks thrown her way. Take, for example, a police force that isn’t entirely supportive, or the fact that Ray’s positive attributes are blocked by a horrible history of misconduct. He’s still away from the force and with that, she has to adjust to a new partner.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Piper Beach’

Do you want some more news on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 4? We should start by noting this: Is there a show more perfect for Halloween? If there is, we want to know what it is. Just the title alone of “The Demon of Piper Beach” feels perfect for a show airing two days before October 31. (Then again, you can make an argument that most of the episode titles here feel pretty much perfect.)
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Suspicions arise!

Following what you saw on MTV tonight, do you want to get a better sense of Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 7? This is an installment coming in a single week’s time and based on what we saw in the promo tonight, there are a number of things worth thinking about.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “All American” season 4 premiere

Tonight at 8/7c on The CW, tune in to watch the season premiere of All American. Following the exciting State Championship at the end of last season, tonight’s episode picks up where we last left our football fans—coming to terms with both the score and personal issues left unresolved. All...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
hattersherald.com

Jessmarie’s review of ‘All American’ Season 3

In my opinion, All American Season 3 was an entertaining and good show to watch in your free time. All American is a true story based on the life of Spencer Paysinger through the character of Spencer James, who comes from South Crenshaw, L.A. His hopes and dreams are involved in pursuing football and making it to the big leagues and the All-American team. He found the opportunity to go to Beverly Hills High because of Billy Baker, a football coach, and got into a better school and environment to continue pursuing football. The show brings in drama, honestly, loyalty, and hard work as its main theme.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Supergirl season 6 episode 17 spoilers: Lex Luthor returns

We knew that it was going to happen at some point: Jon Cryer will be back as Lex Luthor for Supergirl season 6 episode 17. It goes without saying that the show is going to want some significant adversaries and we inch closer to the end of its run, so who better than one of the Big Bads of the past few seasons alongside Nyxly, the primary Big Bad as of late? This is not just going to be a problem for Kara, but for everyone around her.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: A look at the November schedule!

When is NCIS season 19 going to be on the air? We know that it was off this past Monday, but we have a better sense now of the schedule ahead. Odds are, many of you know at this point that there’s an episode airing on Monday entitled “False Start.” This is where you will see Parker step more into the position of Special Agent in Charge; there is no denying that this choice is controversial, but we also have to accept it for the time being. We’d love for McGee to eventually get that job, but there is no timetable on when or even if that is going to happen.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy