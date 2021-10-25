CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Batgirl’ Film Adds Brendan Fraser as Villain

By Matt Singer
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every superhero needs their villain. And the new Batgirl — who will be played by In the Heights’ Leslie Grace — has found hers. It’s Brendan Fraser!. Well, it’s a guy played by Brendan Fraser anyway. (Fraser is, by all accounts, a fine fellow and not a super-villain hellbent on mayhem...

mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

BATGIRL (2022): Brendan Fraser Joins Cast Of Forthcoming HBO Max Superhero Film

Brendan Fraser Continues Winning Streak With New Role. Brendan Fraser was just cast in the upcoming superhero movie, Batgirl, which will be premiering on HBO Max. It’s great to see a success story such as the one Brendan Fraser has just accomplished. After a great early career full of box-office hits, Fraser’s roles had lessened considerably for a while due to a couple of complex, various reasons. However, now, he has been cast as the villain in Batgirl and his fans couldn’t be more excited to see him working in mainstream projects again. Fraser has been cast in some other recent projects as well making him one of the most prolific comeback stories of recent years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl: Brendan Fraser's Role Reportedly Almost Went to Sylvester Stallone

After years of attempts to bring it to life, the pieces surrounding DC's Batgirl movie are beginning to fall into place, with some casting announcements and even a piece of concept art being unveiled in recent weeks. On Monday, the upcoming HBO Max film got its most unexpected update yet, with confirmation that Brendan Fraser will be playing the film's main villain. Subsequent reports have seemed to indicate that Fraser will be portraying Firefly, the popular Batman villain with a penchant for pyromania. Firefly is a character fans have been hoping to see realized in a live-action movie, and according to a new tweet from The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, the role almost went to another notable actor. As Kit tweeted on Monday, Sylvester Stallone was offered the part, but "things just didn't work out."
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Leslie Grace
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Mix 97.9 FM

The ‘Aquaman’ Spinoff Was Actually a Black Manta Movie

Even before Warner Bros started making the upcoming Aquaman sequel, they greenlit a spinoff film called The Trench, which was supposedly going to be about the monstrous underwater creatures that appeared in one of the film’s action sequences and attacked Jason Momoa’s Justice Leaguer. It seemed like a strange concept...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Ryan Gosling Is Universal’s New Wolfman

Hey girl, I’m a werewolf now. Yes, that’s right: Ryan Gosling is the new, extremely hairy face of The Wolfman franchise. The venerable series franchise, long a cornerstone of the Universal Monsters brand, will be rebooted with Gosling in the leading role. He also reportedly pitched the idea for this new take, which will be a modern version of the character. (The most recent Wolfman prior to this one, which starred Benicio Del Toro as the title character, was a period piece.)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Firefly#Arrow#Gotham#Justice League#Hbo
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Watch the trailer for 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'

"This is the night you've been waiting for," Mirren teases in the 70-second clip. The 76-year-old Triple Crown-winning actress goes on to explain that Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw will be represented by fans who compete in head-to-head trivia matchups "about all things Potter." The first episode, airing Nov. 28,...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Teaser Trailer Resurrects a Horror Legend

Screen Media Films has dropped the first teaser for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. The fourth installment of the Jeepers Creepers horror movie series, the latest sequel is written by Sean Michael Argo and directed by Timo Vuorensola. The first look teaser trailer is very brief, but it packs a lot of action into just 15 seconds. You can watch the footage below.
MOVIES
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
877
Followers
4K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy