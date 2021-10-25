CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

What if there’s no way to save these Blackhawks?

By Second City Hockey
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the end of the second period on Sunday night, when the Red Wings scored four goals to take a commanding 5-1 lead, I’ve felt like Inspector...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Blidh, Moore draw in

You’d expect a few lineup changes after a 6-3 loss, and the Bruins confirmed today that tonight’s lineup will look a little different. Nick Foligno won’t play. Anton Blidh will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to the third. Connor Clifton will be...
NHL
markerzone.com

A CURRENT BLACKHAWKS PLAYER OFFERS SOME THOUGHTS ON THE FINDINGS OF THE INVESTIGATION

With Tuesday's release of the findings of the investigation on the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich, along with the aftermath that followed and the resignation of GM Stan Bowman, many within the Blackhawks organization have been rocked just as hard with the information contained in that release as the rest of us.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#The Red Wings
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Demko makes 29 saves, Canucks beat winless Blackhawks 4-1

Jason Dickinson, Tanner Pearson and Brock Boeser scored their first goals of the season and the Vancouver Canucks beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves and Conor Garland added an empty-netter with 1:02 left to help the Canucks (2-2-1) end a two-game slide. Vancouver scored two goals in the second period to take the lead for good in the fifth of a six-game road trip, its longest to start a season in team history.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Hurricanes beat pitiful Blackhawks with DeAngelo leading the way

The once-proud franchise that is the Chicago Blackhawks has fallen on hard times both on and off the ice. Mired in controversy, the Blackhawks can’t get out of their way. Friday night, the Carolina Hurricanes took advantage of the struggling Blackhawks en route to their 7th straight win to start the year.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy