TV Series

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 19 episode 6 expectations

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs NCIS new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to hand down there in relation to season 19 episode 6. So where do we begin here? Well, there’s no real sense in beating around the bush — there is no new episode tonight. For the first time...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Premiere Date, What To Expect

Three seasons later and Yellowstone’s popularity continues to climb. The drama follows the Dutton family. At the head of the table is John Dutton, the father. For over thirty years, he’s maintained the family ranch. Kevin Costner produces and stars in this semi-Western drama. Recap of Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 Currently,...
TV SERIES
Gephardt Daily

Mark Harmon leaves ‘NCIS’ after 18 seasons

Oct. 12 (UPI) — Longtime “NCIS” star Mark Harmon has left the show after 18 seasons. The 70-year-old actor appeared as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his final episode of the police procedural series Monday. Monday’s episode showed Gibbs (Harmon) decide to remain in Alaska indefinitely after solving a...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The big CBS finale

Season 5 episode 4 is not your typical episode of the military drama. Instead, this is the final one to air on CBS. It will be airing (at least in most markets) at the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and whatever happens here will transition over to the Paramount+ streaming service, the show’s exclusive new home.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Michelle Young and a ‘Top Gun’ tie-in

Tuesday night marks The Bachelorette episode 3 arriving on ABC, and that, of course, means more dates for Michelle Young. What’s going to happen with them this time around? Think in terms of one inspired by Top Gun: Maverick, which will be a big reminder that this season is VERY different from the past few. There are actually some big-budget dates again! You’ll see famous actors and, maybe somewhere along the way, some genuine romance.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A threat to Dexter Morgan

How could Dexter Morgan’s past come back to bite him? It’s one of the things we’re most curious about entering Dexter: New Blood, and for good reason. Somehow, the title character has been able to disappear off in the fictional community of Iron Lake and while there, he’s been able to build a totally new life for himself as Jim Lindsay.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — NCIS: LA Season 13 Episode 4: Sorry for Your Loss

The murder of a crime boss’ son leads the team to stolen guns on NCIS: LA Season 13 Episode 4, “Sorry for Your Loss.”. Just when it feels like NCIS: LA is getting back to basics, it appears the team still isn’t done chasing down Katya. We’re all for continuing...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Snooki, JWoww stop by

Next week on Double Shot at Love season 3 episode 8 the Jersey Shore representation is going to loom large. That’s what happens when both Snooki and JWoww make an appearance! We know these two are well-known in getting some laughs, but they could also bring out some drama among the remaining contestants.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5 sneak peeks: McGee talks about Gibbs’ exit

Season 19 episode 5 will be coming to CBS tonight, so why not get an advance look at some of the strangeness coming up? This is an hour entitled “Face the Strange” and based on what we’re getting about it, things are going to get weird. Also, there’s a controversial...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: A look at the November schedule!

When is NCIS season 19 going to be on the air? We know that it was off this past Monday, but we have a better sense now of the schedule ahead. Odds are, many of you know at this point that there’s an episode airing on Monday entitled “False Start.” This is where you will see Parker step more into the position of Special Agent in Charge; there is no denying that this choice is controversial, but we also have to accept it for the time being. We’d love for McGee to eventually get that job, but there is no timetable on when or even if that is going to happen.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5: Without Mark Harmon, why is it critical?

Tomorrow night is going to bring NCIS season 19 episode 5 to the table and you probably know already how important it is. This could be, arguably, one of the most critical episodes for the show in years. Story-wise, this episode may not feel that significant. After all, it’s going...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 6 return date over at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 6 return date over on CBS?. The first thing that we should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the sitcom airing next week. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Monday, November 1 to see what is coming up next. As for why the network is holding out on new episodes until then, the answer is fairly simple: November is a key “sweeps” ratings period. They want to ensure that there are as many people watching as possible at about that time.
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Hoarders” new season starts tonight

A new season of Hoarders starts tonight at 8/7c on A&E. Tune in to join a new group of families ready to dig in, get personal, and excavate hoards long left unacknowledged. Hoarders zooms in on those caught in the grips of extreme hoarding. Featuring experts in psychology and intensive cleanup, the show asks these individuals to look inward—attempting to unpack some of the reasons for their compulsion—before digging into the hoard itself. Family members and other loved ones are also included in the process, working closely with the team of experts while providing support for their parent, friend, or sibling. You don’t want to miss the season premiere of this Emmy-nominated reality series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Reveals ‘Three Highlights’ Ahead of Tonight’s New Episode

Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen just revealed “three highlights” ahead of the new NCIS episode tonight. The show just said goodbye to its main character of almost two decades, Agent Gibbs. Gibbs actor Mark Harmon has decided to leave the show. This episode will focus on a Gibbs-less NCIS. It’ll be interesting to see how last week will affect the ratings going forward.
TV SERIES

