Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 19 episode 6 expectations

When is NCIS season 19 going to be on the air? We know that it was off this past Monday, but we have a better sense now of the schedule ahead. Odds are, many of you know at this point that there’s an episode airing on Monday entitled “False Start.” This is where you will see Parker step more into the position of Special Agent in Charge; there is no denying that this choice is controversial, but we also have to accept it for the time being. We’d love for McGee to eventually get that job, but there is no timetable on when or even if that is going to happen.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO