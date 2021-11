Retired Benjamin Logan High School teacher Lois Stoll returns to BLHS as a blood donor during a recent blood drive conducted with the American Red Cross. The Interact and Key Club members of BLHS, also known as the Raiders Outreach Club, organized the blood drive and the Red Cross was able to collect 33 units of blood, which will help save the lives of 99 people. “Thank you for the work you all did with getting students and staff to sign up,” said Peter Checkie, American Red Cross Central Ohio Region account manager. “With last year’s loss of many high school drives, we were not able to reach the same amount of first time donors and create a lifelong mission for them to partake in. Your school was one of the few exceptions. You all should be very proud of the program and how the whole school responds to help others in need.” (BENJAMIN LOGAN PHOTO)

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO