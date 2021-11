The Kansas City Chiefs continue their sorrowful struggles as they were thoroughly defeated by the Tennessee Titans 27-3 on Sunday. The loss puts Kansas City below .500 once again as it now sits at 3-4 and in third place of the AFC West. Mahomes finished the game with no touchdowns and two turnovers which has him tied for the most in the NFL with 11 total (nine interceptions and two fumble losses).

