CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour tells the spooky tales of America's birthplace

By Chandler Lutz
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBjJn_0ccKZHxh00

The Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour is inviting you to see Old City in a new way this Halloween, with spooky takes of America's birthplace.

The 75-minute walking tour takes you to more than 20 haunted hot spots around town.

From the sights and history you know like Carpenters' Hall and Independence Hall, to the haunted tales of the unknown.

"We are going to tell you the story about the Phantom footprints and the Spirits of the seas at Old St. Mary's Church," says Jon Bari, creator of the tour.

You'll also visit the famous settings from The Sixth Sense and National Treasure films. So whether you are a believer or a non-believer, "its exceptional in the way that it merges history and the paranormal," says tour guide Michael Stahler.

The Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour runs daily through October and weekends in November. The tour starts and ends at the old Cosi Restaurant at 325 Chestnut Street. Tickets are required, to purchase click here .

Spirits of '76 Ghost Tour | Facebook | Twitter

215-525-1776

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Chicago Hauntings: Tales Of Of Our City’s Ghosts

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s officially spooky season, and if you enjoy ghost stories, you’re in for a scare. Chicago is full of rich and haunted history. This Halloween week, we’re bringing you some of those sinister stories. 1) The Eastland Disaster: On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland was parked...
CHICAGO, IL
Only In Northern California

The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes

Theme parks are supposed to be full of fun, laughter, and thrills. After all, that’s why they were constructed in the first place. However, plenty of theme parks have perished over the years for some reason or another. In fact, there’s a creepy abandoned theme park in Northern California that not many people are aware […] The post The Creepy Abandoned Theme Park In Northern California You Have To See With Your Own Eyes appeared first on Only In Your State.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walking Tour#Tour Guide#America#Ghost Tour#Carpenters Hall
downbeach.com

Spooky tales this week at the Somers Mansion

SOMERS POINT – As a prelude to Halloween, gather round the fire to hear local stories about murder, ghosts, mysteries and folklore at the historic Somers Mansion this week. Free to the public, the event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the field behind the Somers Mansion on Shore Road in Somers Point.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Newark Post

Ghost tours showcase the spooky side of Newark history

Newarkers got a chance to learn about some of the more macabre moments in Newark history during a ghost tour Tuesday night. The one-hour, nighttime walking tour is one of four being offered this month by historian Jim Jones, in partnership with the Newark Parks and Recreation Department and the Newark Historical Society.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
Pottsville Republican Herald

Spooky Tales from the Archives

Halloween is just 10 days away. It get you in the holiday spirit, give a listen to Historical Hip, the Times-Tribune Local History Podcast, Halloween specials.
HALLOWEEN
94.9 HOM

Final Call For Hallowell’s Granite City Ghost Tours – If You Dare

Did you know that now through Halloween you can join the "Woman in White" with her lantern as she takes you on a ghostly journey through the streets of Hallowell, Maine. Granite City Ghost Tours is an adventure in and of itself. You'll be amazed, spooked, and maybe even afraid as you learn of the mysteries, hauntings, murder, and history that surround the old streets of Hallowell.
HALLOWELL, ME
Literary Hub

This spooky season, take a virtual tour of Edward Gorey’s elephant house.

Yes, you read that right. Edward Gorey’s elephant house. That’s what he called it. To the beloved author, illustrator, and costume and set designer—the man with the inventive and wonderfully macabre mind—a few of the fixtures inside resembled the shape of elephants. Plus, the chipping paint on the outside of the house had the rough texture of an elephant’s skin.
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Spirits of the Past tours

Experience the spirits of the village’s past at night during guided tours for small groups. Who will we meet? Are you afraid?. Tours will be offered beginning at 6:00 p.m. with new tours every 15 minutes. The final tour departs at 8:00 p.m. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for this special evening...
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Ghostly Tales of Milwaukee' perfect for kids who love spooky stories

MILWAUKEE - Do your kids love spooky stories? Author Anna Lardinois shares her latest book, ‘Ghostly Tales of Milwaukee.' Lardinois says readers ages 8 and up can explore haunted stories of the city with their own Milwaukee-based book from the Spooky America series. Lardinois owns Gothic Milwaukee, a haunted historical walking tour company. Interested in the book? Click HERE to purchase it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tahlequah Daily Press

Hunter's Home delivers spooky stories on virtual tour

Spooks and things that go bump in the night are not always the scariest aspects of a haunted home. Many homeowners claim to harbor paranormal activity in their Cherokee County residence, but the Hunter's Home in Park Hill has a reputation for haunting visitors. On Friday night, its organizers released a video on their Facebook page, "Life at Hunter's Home," that told some of the stories that are not normally addressed during its routine tours.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC getting into the spooky spirit

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be holding several Halloween celebrations in the days leading up to All Hallow’s Eve on October 31st at all of its Donor Centers and mobile blood drives. Hospital blood product usage remains high while inventory is at low to critical levels. MEDIC will reward donors...
FESTIVAL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
61K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy