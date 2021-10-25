Conquers all.......

But I want to say that I am really gratified with the way the tigers responded yesterday with all the adversity the offense has been facing. Really impressed with the way Shipley put the team on his back and I think that will only help DJ in future games. This is a different experience from recent years but if you go back long enough you will not be surprised to see the different Tigers who have put the team on their back for the win. Reminds me of the old days when Woody Dantzler won games on sheer determination…the definition of a Tiger.

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO