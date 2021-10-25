CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conquers all.......

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

In this day an time, with all the terrible things we have all been thru the last 1 1/2...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Titusville Herald

Silver Sneakers star conquers 99 birthday candles

If you happen to witness a Silver Sneakers class at the Titusville YMCA, one participant always stands out. She is in the front row, never takes a break and laughs at every joke. Her love of reading is matched only by her love of fellowship, community, crocheting and the Silver Sneakers class.
TITUSVILLE, PA
scotscoop.com

Scots conquer Knights in season closer

Carlmont JV volleyball celebrated a smooth conclusion to their season, dominating the Hillsdale Knights two sets to none in an impressive display of strength and resilience from both sides. This year has proven to be a spectacular season for Carlmont JV girls volleyball. Their current Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) ranking...
VOLLEYBALL
tigernet.com

Mafah

Was anything said after the game about Mafah being injured? He came off limping one time and went into the tent and I never saw him with his helmet again. Hope is nothing big and he’ll be back ready to go Saturday!. Legend [17425]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 25864. Joined: 8/19/03.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

I don’t post much

But I want to say that I am really gratified with the way the tigers responded yesterday with all the adversity the offense has been facing. Really impressed with the way Shipley put the team on his back and I think that will only help DJ in future games. This is a different experience from recent years but if you go back long enough you will not be surprised to see the different Tigers who have put the team on their back for the win. Reminds me of the old days when Woody Dantzler won games on sheer determination…the definition of a Tiger.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Dabo hugging DJ

Did many of you notice that after Shipley scored on the 20 yard up-the-middle td, the camera showed him hugging DJ (maybe he hugged Shipley, but wasn't shown ??). Not bad being hugged by the head coach for handing the ball off! I just think this was a little strange. Perhaps I am wrong.
NFL
dublincitizen.com

Lady Lions beat Bangs, conquer Comanche

The Dublin Lady Lions rose their season record to 15-9 (7-4 in District) following a pair of wins last week. The Dublin girls played the Bangs Dragons on Oct. 12 at home, claiming a victory in three sets ad the visitors captured 14, 17 and 18 to Dublin’s 25s. The...
DUBLIN, TX
FanSided

Bermuda Championship: Can Brian Gay Conquer Port Royal Again?

Brian Gay returns to his happy place this week. The veteran will be defending his title at this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Gay was the surprise winner at Port Royal last season, seeming to come out of nowhere to claim the victory. He shot 70-68 the first two days to make the cut. Then his 67 on Saturday got him into a tie for fifth place with 18 holes to play.
GOLF
tigernet.com

Sunday Morning Thoughts

2. We're 5-3. 3. 30-20 looks better than 24-20, no matter how you got the last 6. 4. Folks, we got a stud running back, no two stud running backs. 5. For those that left early, don't worry about coming back. 6. F everyone that is still finding something to...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Now Back With Company

Welcome back. There have been more wrestlers throughout WWE’s history than anyone can reasonably keep track of and it can be interesting to see what happens once they leave. Some wrestlers get to go somewhere else and continue their careers. On the other hand, some move on and get into another industry. Then there are some who wind up leaving and then coming back later, which is what seems to have happened again.
WWE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Video: ‘Kung Fu master’ calls out K-1 champion, gets destroyed

When will traditional martial artists learn that calling out pro combat sport athletes is not a good idea?. Check out below as we have another so-called master, in Kung Fu this time, being absolutely dismantled by a pro. The pro in this case is K-1 kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. The gym-shot...
COMBAT SPORTS
elizabethton.com

‘Landers conquer Longhorns on the road

The Cloudland Highlanders were back in action this week after a huge win against county rival Happy Valley, but it was unusual circumstances for the squad from Roan Mountain, playing on a Thursday night and traveling to Mountain City to take on the Johnson County Longhorns. To kick things off,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns Conquers Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel With a Twist

It's finally time for WWE's Crown Jewel main event, and it's the long-awaited throwdown between Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Beast Brock Lesnar. After their larger-than-life introductions, it was finally time for the match, with Paul Heyman on the outside of the ring. Lesnar went right after Reigns and they locked up in the corner, but then Lesnar pushed Reigns away. The crowd seemed to be chanting for Lesnar and that threw Reigns a bit, and Lesnar capitalized with huge punches to Reigns' back. Reigns countered with big punches, and then he escaped a Suplex attempt.
WWE
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

LOCAL BEANTOWN CONNECTION: Father and son duo conquer recent Boston Marathon

A father and son pair of local runners romped to impressive success during the 2021 Boston Marathon held earlier in October. Juan Martinez sliced through the 26.2-mile course to 111th in his age group (male, 50-54), 1,940th among all males and 2,248th overall out of 15,374 runners that completed the course.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
capecoralbreeze.com

Bishop Verot conquers Cardinal Mooney in comeback fashion, 28-17

A resilient Bishop Verot football team overcame a 10-0 deficit and scored 17 fourth quarter points to pull off a 28-17 win over Cardinal Mooney on homecoming night at Viking Stadium. Freshman quarterback Carter Smith led the offense to 21 second-half points, using his arm and legs to get the...
HIGH SCHOOL

