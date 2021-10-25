Conquers all.......

It's finally time for WWE's Crown Jewel main event, and it's the long-awaited throwdown between Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Beast Brock Lesnar. After their larger-than-life introductions, it was finally time for the match, with Paul Heyman on the outside of the ring. Lesnar went right after Reigns and they locked up in the corner, but then Lesnar pushed Reigns away. The crowd seemed to be chanting for Lesnar and that threw Reigns a bit, and Lesnar capitalized with huge punches to Reigns' back. Reigns countered with big punches, and then he escaped a Suplex attempt.
