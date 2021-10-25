CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Bradford County officials looking for missing teen; possibly in New York

By George Stockburger
 6 days ago

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Children and Youth Services is searching for 17-year-old Thorne Strope, who was last seen in Athens last Friday.

According to youth services, Strope was last seen wearing a black hoodie, T-shirt, and jeans with light brown hair and blue eyes. Strope is 5’9 and 180 lbs with a tattoo on his left arm that says “Kamrynn.”

Officials say Strope could possibly be in Tioga County, New York.

Anyone with information about this child’s location can contact Bradford County Children and Youth Services by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432.

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

