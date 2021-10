WWE has released ring announcer Greg Hamilton Hutson according to PWInsider, though the reasons for the release are still not clear. WWE has not made an official announcement on the release yet, but the release could be related to an issue a few days ago when Hutson had a problem with rapper Westside Gunn over using his voice in a sample on several songs, an issue that made its way to Instagram and subsequently blew up. Since then Hutson has removed WWE from his profiles, but he hasn't commented on that or any release either as of yet. We'll keep you posted if Hutson or WWE addresses it.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO