UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – It is not hard to look to what lies ahead here in the playoffs, but what’s making it easier all of the great matchups we have to close out the regular season with. A lot is on the line for week 9 teams who are trying to capture conference titles, play themselves into the postseason and get that home-field advantage. One major matchup for week 9 will include the undefeated North Central Jets as they travel to Crystal Falls to take on the Forest Park Trojans.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO