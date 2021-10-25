U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown launching campaign for Maryland attorney general

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Opening statements were expected Tuesday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Here’s a look at the charges:

