Video: Communities prepare for upcoming coastal storm

Some isolated showers managed to pop up this afternoon. Some daytime heating probably helped. Hartford got up to 67 degrees today! Showers will have a tough time staying alive in the Connecticut River Valley, but some light showers can be expected over the northeast and northwest hills. Cloud cover will slowly decrease after today. Trick-or-Treating will be comfortable at 50 degrees.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says today will be ideal for trick-or-treating. Here's her latest forecast. Technical Discussion: A Not So Scary Trick-Or-Treat Forecast for Halloween!. A pretty good Halloween forecast! Temperatures will be mild in the 60s and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. As clouds build this...
