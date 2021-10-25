These 80+ Hidden Tattoos Ideas Will Satisfy Your Craving For New Ink

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I recently got my first tattoo. Leading up to it, I was so focused on the design and making sure it looked just the way I wanted it to. But when the day came, I realized I wasn’t prepared at all for the healing process, which must be handled properly to ensure the tattoo looks its best for as long as possible—after all, tattoos are forever. During the actual tattooing process, it didn’t hurt nearly as much as I expected it to. But once it was all said and done and I had this beautiful piece of art on my leg, I realized I had no idea what to do next.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO