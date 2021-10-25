TV News: World, Missing, Percy, Anna

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMasterpiece on PBS has announced a January 2nd through February 20th weekly run of the eight-episode limited series adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel “Around the World in 80 Days”. David Tennant stars as Phileas Fogg, an Englishman in 1872 who bets a fortune that he can circumnavigate the...

Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins will play almost-exes in Darren Star’s new Netflix series Uncoupled. The recently announced half-hour comedy is centered on NPH’s Michael Lawson, who thinks his life is perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties,” per the official logline. Watkins — whose myriad credits include ABC’s One Life to Live and Desperate Housewives, as well as Netflix’s The Boys in the Band — will recur as...
CBS has placed a full-season order for its comedy series “Ghosts” following an overwhelmingly positive reception and the series having become the most-watched new comedy this season with 7.76 million weekly viewers. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar play a couple who turn an abandoned country estate into a B&B and...
Netflix debuted a first look at “Inventing Anna,” Shonda Rhimes’ new limited series set to premiere in 2022. Inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” the series follows Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky), a journalist investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the German heiress and Instagram celebrity who broke into New York’s social scene to make friends and then steal their money. As Vivian questions whether Anna is anything more than a con woman, the two begin to develop a love-hate bond. Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd,
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is getting a TV show — Netflix’s first spinoff series from one of its original movies. Anna Cathcart, who portrayed teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey in the streamer’s YA trilogy adaptation opposite Lana Condor (Lara Jean Song Covey), will reprise her role in the dramedy “Xo, Kitty.” Per the logline, Kitty thinks she knows everything about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she soon realizes that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. The pilot was co-written by Jenny...
Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal Unite for Gay Romance ‘History of Sound’ From Oliver Hermanus – AFM

“The Crown” star and recent Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and “Normal People” BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance “The History of Sound,” an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story. Produced by End Cue, the story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. An official description of the pic reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.” “The History of Sound” is based...
Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star as KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in the limited series “Londongrad” which is in development at HBO. An adaptation of Alan Cowell’s novel “The Terminal Spy,” the series follows Litvinenko who turned defector and was killed by poisoning with the radioactive isotope polonium-210 in 2006 in England.
Filmmaker Lee Cronin has confirmed that shooting has wrapped on “Evil Dead Rise” in New Zealand following “eight months, one covid Lockdown, 6,500 [liters] of blood, and more memories than my brain can even process.”. Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, and Gabrielle Echol star in...
“YellowJackets,” “Wheel,” “Tiger” Promos

Showtime has released the new trailer for “Yellowjackets,” the series that jumps between two time periods. One follows a group of girls in the immediate wake of a plane crash, the other the now surviving women decades later dealing with the trauma and a mysterious person trying to dig up the truth.
“Lupin” star Omar Sy is re-teaming with Gaumont on the politically-minded $14 million WWI action-drama “Father & Soldier” which deals with Africa’s forgotten war heroes. Mathieu Vadepied is directing. Shooting now in France and set in the colony of Senegal, Sy plays a father who enlists in the army to...
Netflix is developing the drama series “Revenge Inc.” which will focus on a secret, underground company that specializes in revenge. Matthew Arnold (“Emerald City”) serves as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the property which hails from Dark Horse Entertainment. [Source: Variety]. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournamet of Champions. Another...
HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new limited series “Landscapers” starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. Inspired by real events, the unique love story follows Chris and Susan Edwards – a seemingly ordinary British married middle-aged couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.
Casting News: October 29th 2021

The American Film Market takes place next week and ahead of the event, numerous film sales agents and companies have announced new casting for plenty of film projects in development or in production. With so much casting news in the past 48 hours or so, it has proven easier to...
Netflix has premiered one hell of a trailer for “Master of the Universe: Revelation Part 2,” the remaining five episodes of Kevin Smith’s sequel series to the original 1980s “He-Man” cartoon. Directly picking up where the first part ended, Skeletor has claimed the power of Grayskull for himself. All of...
Lila Byock has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Signature, Variety has learned exclusively. Byock spent five years on the editorial staff of The New Yorker magazine. She has written for TV shows including “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers” at HBO, “Manhattan” at WGN America, and “Castle Rock” at Hulu. “Lila is a wildly talented award-winning writer who has literally done it all- from writing for some of our favorite shows of all time to contributing articles to The New Yorker,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We’re so excited about the projects she’s already set up at Hulu but even more, that she’s made ABC Signature her exclusive home. She’s fantastic and we feel lucky to have her.” Byock now has two projects in development at Hulu. The first is “The Checker,” inspired by Byock’s own experiences as a magazine journalist. She is writing and producing the series along with T-Street. The second project is “The Stephanies,” based on the short story of the same name by Thomas Pierce. Pierce is writing that show with Byock supervising. She will also produce alongside Pierce and FilmNation Entertainment. ABC Signature is the studio on both projects. Byock is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
Netflix has set the cast of two of its big high-profile genre series. First up, the adaptation of Liu Cixin’s award-winning Chinese book series “The 3-Body Problem” has added twelve names including Jovan Adepo, Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Eiza González, Liam Cunningham, Tsai Chin, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng and Saamer Usmani.
Lisette Alexis (“We Need To Do Something”) has scored the lead role in the “National Treasure” TV series in the works at Disney+ and ABC Signature. The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure.
Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
