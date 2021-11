Apple on Monday unveiled new M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon chips, which promise two to four times the power of the M1 and less power consumption than most PC laptop silicon. Monday's Apple keynote gave us our first look at the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, with the latter earning the (self-given) title of Apple's largest and most powerful chip to date. Both are meant to provide significantly more performance compared to the current M1 models by scaling up the processing architecture. They also claim to provide almost twice the performance of some PC laptop chips while using up to 70% less power.

