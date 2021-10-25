Pop Up, Get Down Halloween Party

The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry is whipping up a big batch of circular sweets available one day only, and these donuts are almost too cute to eat!. Candy may be synonymous with Halloween, but Chef Sajin Renae at The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry is not afraid to bake outside the box during this festive and spooky time of year. On one day only — October 26 — Chef is hosting a Halloween-themed donut pop up at her Rivertown restaurant. We’ll let that sink in.

DOBBS FERRY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO