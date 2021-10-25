Pop Up, Get Down Halloween Party

There’s a lot to unpack in this pun-filled event, so allow us: Smile-with-your-eyes legend Tyra Banks has a Santa Monica ice cream shop inspired by her smizing prowess, and so SMiZE Cream will celebrate Halloween weekend with a fierce pose-off that could nab you some free ice cream (including its Witch, Please! flavor, hence the title). On October 30 from 4 to 5pm, swing by SMiZE Cream to learn how to spooky smize, strike a magic “pose-ition” and work it on a black cat…walk for a chance to scoop up some ice cream and fashion prizes.
Comments / 0