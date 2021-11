Can someone please explain why we have to encrypt our disks to enable the vTPM module? It seems a bit like putting the horse before the cart if you ask me. On real H/W, I can enable the TPM module without encrypting my disk, and this is all that is needed for Windows 11. Forcing us to encrypt our disks to enable vTPM is asking us to reduce disk performance significantly, as if that wasn't an issue already with VMs, so we can run Windows 11. This is not necessary and I hope VMware fixes this issue.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO