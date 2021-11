A police officer who engaged in “flirtatious and sexualised” relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed.James Ankrett, 40, sent “provocative selfies” of himself in bed to the victim, who he became involved with after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.He also used the police computer database to find out more about the woman and visited her home in uniform where he kissed her.The 40-year-old, who served as a front line officer for West Midlands Police for 20 years, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO