SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane county has the highest rate of domestic violence in the entire state of Washington, that's according to a 2019 study. For people who are being abused, trying to leave that situation is often a scary and dangerous time. Victims are often forced to leave at a moment’s notice without some of their most prized possessions and sadly, sometimes they have to chose between going to a shelter and leaving a pet behind.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO