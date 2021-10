Apple just publicly released iOS 15 for iPhones last month, alongside four new phones, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. And now a new OS update has arrived. The dedicated operating system for all iPhone devices, iOS 15 brought a variety of new and improved features when it launched. In the first month, we saw a couple of small patches, including a security fix, but no major updates yet.

