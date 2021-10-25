6 DUIs, 34 felony arrests as EDC wraps up 3-day run in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested six people on DUI charges and made 34 other felony arrests this weekend during the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Metro also issued 43 misdemeanor citations during the event.

The concert site emptied onto northeast valley streets this morning as it wrapped up three days of electronic dance music and spectacular visual displays at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The concert had full capacity this year, drawing 150,000 people each of the three days. It was a busy time for rideshare providers around the valley.

The festival had been postponed just after the pandemic hit, and again just before it was scheduled to go off in May this year. The festival is usually in the early part of summer.

EDC is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America.

