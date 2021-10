PHOENIX — Mesa police arrested a man Saturday night after he led police on a car chase on Phoenix freeways with two children in the vehicle, authorities said Sunday. Police said they responded to a call about a domestic violence situation near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue around 8 p.m. The caller said her boyfriend, identified as 30-year-old Luis Enrique Fernandez, assaulted her and left with the children, according to the probable cause statement.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO