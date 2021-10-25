OPD investigating Lowe’s theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of theft.

According to a release, around 7:33 p.m. on August 5, OPD was called to Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street to investigate a theft. Investigators say a man and woman stole around $796 worth of merchandise and left the store in a white sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the couple pictured above is asked to call Detective Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 21-9000360. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

