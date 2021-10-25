CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD investigating Lowe’s theft

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 6 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of theft.

According to a release, around 7:33 p.m. on August 5, OPD was called to Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street to investigate a theft. Investigators say a man and woman stole around $796 worth of merchandise and left the store in a white sedan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2391cV_0ccKVBWV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Tigg_0ccKVBWV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45USyx_0ccKVBWV00

Anyone who recognizes the couple pictured above is asked to call Detective Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 21-9000360. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Memorial run honors fallen officer

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A 5k run Saturday morning honored a fallen officer from the Ector County Hospital District Police Department who was killed in a traffic accident in September. Sargent Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was killed in a car crash that also killed his father and grandmother back on September 26th in San Antonio. He […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for steak bandit

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on October 21, the man above below stole around $406 worth of ribeye steaks from United Supermarket at 1002 Andrews Highway. Now police are asking anyone who recognizes the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Student assault investigation at Bonham Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Parents at Bonham Middle School are concerned for their safety after a recent incident between students. October 25th Lupita Gonzales a parent whose child was involved in the incident says that she got a phone call that her child was involved in a fight. Gonzales says students “threw her son into […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Unsolved crimes

ECSO asking for help from the community to solve ‘suspicious death’ from 2019 ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to help with information in the 2019 death of an Odessa teen.  On December 20, nearly two years ago, deputies with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Road safety urged ahead of Halloween weekend in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s officially spooky season in Odessa. The excitement is clear, just days away from Halloween. “Halloween is important for the kids getting the candy,” said one shopper in the parking lot of Spirit, just off County Road West. “Candy, of course,” said Alexis Porras of Fort Stockton, when asked about the […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opd#Nexstar
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Missing man found with help from community

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: Aaron Weis, a Midland man who went missing late Monday evening, has been found with help from the community. Weis has been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for care. Family and friends of Midlander Aaron Weis are asking for help from the community to find their missing loved one. The 35-year-old […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Do you know any of the suspects on Midland’s most wanted list?

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has updated its most wanted fugitives list. Crime Stoppers says the suspects on this list have active warrants as of October 25.  Included on this list are: Guadalupe Galindo, 23. Galindo is wanted for the January murder of Juan Anguiano. Police say Galindo shot Anguiano at a Midland sports […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday morning as Rogelio Suchil, 30, of Odessa.  Around 1:24 a.m. on October 23, troopers were called to investigate the crash on State Loop 338, one mile south of Odessa. Investigators say Suchil was driving a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver in Skateland crash identified by Texas DPS

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, on October 23rd at around 10 pm a vehicle was traveling west on FM 2020 when it left the roadway. The driver, 21-year-old Melvin Sugoy, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. DPS stated that the 2006 KIA hit a road sign and went […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Monahans woman dies in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in a Saturday evening crash in Martin County as Latresa Powers, 18, of Monahans. According to DPS, Powers was pronounced dead at the scene.  Around 8:18 p.m. on October 23, troopers were called to the scene of the crash on State […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

801
Followers
457
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy