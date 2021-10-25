Russia Closing All Non-Essential Business For A Week Amid COVID Spike

Moscow will implement a quarantine period next week to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge in case numbers. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, all schools, nonfood stores, gyms, cinemas, and other entertainment venues will be closed, and restaurants and cafes will only deliver takeout orders. Museums, theaters, concert halls, and other venues will be limited to those who provide proof of vaccination or past illness, a practice that will remain after the quarantine period, according to the Associated Press .
