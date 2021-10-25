Russia Closing All Non-Essential Business For A Week Amid COVID Spike

More than 2,000 tourists visiting China’s Inner Mongolia region have been sent to hotels to undergo two weeks of quarantine following the detection of new cases of COVID-19 in the area. The move follows reports of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the vast, lightly populated region that attracts visitors with its mountains, lakes and grasslands. An announcement from the regional government on Friday said 2,428 visitors had been placed under observation at hotels in the cities of Baotou and Ordos. That came after successive reports of new cases of local infection in the region, with Inner Mongolia accounting for...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO