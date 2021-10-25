CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Reality is starting to set in for Carli Lloyd, who plays her last game...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkredbulls.com

Red Bulls to Honor Carli Lloyd's Career

On October 30, the New York Red Bulls will honor Carli Lloyd's amazing career. There will be a pre-match celebration before kickoff. First 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster.
MLS
ESPN

USWNT's Carli Lloyd on last match before retirement: 'I'm going to savor it'

United States women's national team player Carli Lloyd said she is satisfied knowing that she "did give it all I have" ahead of her last game for the USWNT on Tuesday night. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, is retiring after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
inquirer.com

Carli Lloyd reflects on the cost of greatness as her career ends

For nearly 20 years, Carli Lloyd has been defined by her competitive drive. All those training days spent grinding away, as the title of her 2015 memoir put it, When Nobody Was Watching. All those years playing for Delran High, Rutgers, and seven professional teams across three leagues. All those U.S. national team practices that are often harder than games, leading to the second-most international games played by any women’s player.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
WGN Radio

Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 2: Olympic hockey legend Ryan Miller drops the pads, moves to the bench to help Team USA in China

The IOC has released its 2022 Playbooks ahead of the Winter Games in Beijing. A new U.S. men’s figure skater has emerged as a possible medal contender. A soccer legend says farewell. The US Women’s hockey drought continues against Canada.  Meanwhile there’s been a shake-up in leadership on the men’s side. In this week’s athlete […]
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Carli Lloyd’s final, emotional USWNT moment

Soccer legend Carli Lloyd is hanging up her cleats, but she’s not done with the game. The two-time World Cup champion played her final match with the USWNT Tuesday in a friendly against South Korea. After the team’s 6-0 victory, Lloyd gave an emotional farewell speech, letting fans know the future of women’s soccer is very bright.
SOCCER
Derrick

Carli Lloyd plays final match for US in rout of South Korea

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea on Tuesday night. Lloyd didn't score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Longtime Thomas Jefferson tennis coach savoring final season

There is a major news flash brewing in the Thomas Jefferson tennis program. After 42 years of coaching, Chuck Correll plans to retire next spring following the boys tennis season. “I decided several years ago that I would retire at age 70,” Correll said. “I plan to stay in shape...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd calls it a career with emotional exit from final match

One of the most decorated careers in soccer history has officially come to a close. Carli Lloyd, a fixture on the USWNT for the past 15 years, played her farewell match in a friendly against South Korea on Tuesday. While she finished scoreless, she still delivered the moment of the match when she was pulled in the 66th minute.
FIFA
chatsports.com

Carli Lloyd ends USWNT career with thumping win over South Korea

United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd signed off on her international career in emphatic style on Tuesday night with a 6-0 win over South Korea. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, is hanging up the boots after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

W Series US: Chadwick crowned champion after dominating finale

The 2019 champion took her second consecutive title in Austin with a lights-to-flag victory, cruising across the line almost five seconds ahead of second placed Abbi Pulling, having also won Saturday’s race. Season-long title rival Alice Powell had entered the weekend level on 109 points with Chadwick, but finished Sunday’s...
MOTORSPORTS
kduz.com

Lloyd retires tonight, after game in St. Paul

UNDATED (AP) — Carli Lloyd is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two Women’s World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She’ll say goodbye when the U.S. team takes the field Tuesday night against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd ranks second in the world for most-ever international appearances, playing in 315 career games. She has scored 134 goals with the United States, third most in the history of the women’s team.
SAINT PAUL, MN
POPSUGAR

Carli Lloyd Says Goodbye to USWNT Soccer Career: "I Will Be Around Helping This Game Grow"

Carli Lloyd will finish out her career, spanning four Olympics and the second-most international appearances in women's soccer history, with NWSL club team Gotham FC this fall. But an Oct. 26 match against South Korea marked the 39-year-old's last time in a USWNT uniform. She officially announced her retirement in August, and the New Jersey native admitted it's hard to say goodbye.
FIFA
newscentermaine.com

Carli Lloyd ends legendary soccer career in 6-0 US rout of South Korea

ST PAUL, Minn — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea on Tuesday night. Lloyd didn't score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy