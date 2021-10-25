After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

On Sunday night, 48 hours before she would make her 316th and final appearance for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Carli Lloyd and some teammates attended a Rolling Stones concert in Minneapolis. “They sort of make me feel like I should keep playing,” she said Monday. “Mick running down...
For nearly 20 years, Carli Lloyd has been defined by her competitive drive. All those training days spent grinding away, as the title of her 2015 memoir put it, When Nobody Was Watching. All those years playing for Delran High, Rutgers, and seven professional teams across three leagues. All those U.S. national team practices that are often harder than games, leading to the second-most international games played by any women’s player.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea on Tuesday night. Lloyd didn't score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”
The 39-year-old is taking a different approach as she reaches the end of her legendary national team career. As Carli Lloyd approaches the finish line of her career, she’s finally been able to take the blinders off. In order to squeeze every last ounce of achievement from her playing days,...
MINNEAPOLIS — In reviewing the many noteworthy statistics from Carli Lloyd’s career, here’s one that stands out. No player in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s decorated history has played in more major tournament games — World Cups and Olympics — than the 39-year-old from Delran. Not Mia Hamm or Michelle...
