After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

For nearly 20 years, Carli Lloyd has been defined by her competitive drive. All those training days spent grinding away, as the title of her 2015 memoir put it, When Nobody Was Watching. All those years playing for Delran High, Rutgers, and seven professional teams across three leagues. All those U.S. national team practices that are often harder than games, leading to the second-most international games played by any women’s player.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO