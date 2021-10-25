Mayfield doesn't practice, could miss game with Steelers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn't healthy enough to practice,...

steelersnow.com

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Mum on Status of QB Baker Mayfield for Steelers Game

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was tight-lipped when asked about the status of his starting quarterback on Monday. Cleveland passer Baker Mayfield, who missed the team’s Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos while recovering from a non-throwing shoulder fracture and labrum tear, did not return to practice on Monday, in what was a bonus day for the Browns.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
State
Ohio State
brownsnation.com

Report: Baker Mayfield Will Practice Wednesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is, like the rest of us, trying to figure out what is going to happen with his season. His fractured shoulder bone and torn labrum require him to wear a harness to play. Mayfield reluctantly sat out the Thursday Night Football Week 7 game against...
NFL
Derrick

Mayfield hopes to play against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — One game on the sideline was too much for Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ starting quarterback has no plans to repeat it. Mayfield tested his injured left shoulder by practicing Wednesday, and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield sends clear and strong message to Browns fans ahead of Steelers game

Baker Mayfield is going to start for the Cleveland Browns against the rival Steelers despite his shoulder injury and he has a message for fans. If nothing else, you can’t question the toughness of Baker Mayfield. After missing last week with a shoulder injury he’s been dealing with all season, he’s preparing to return for Week 8 against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and make the start at quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Saunders: Trading Away Veterans Doesn’t Make Sense for Steelers

For at least the second time this season, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers has requested a trade, as backup outside linebacker Melvin Ingram has reportedly asked to be dealt from the Steelers amid a declining role own the defense. No. 4 wide receiver James Washington made a similar request...
NFL

