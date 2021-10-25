Get a candy-filled Advent calendar for the Harry Potter lover in your life

The world is divided into two camps. One rolls their eyes at the fervour for advent calendars – especially when it starts this early; the other awaits the annual beauty splurge in great anticipation. This week’s round-up is for the latter. Everyone else can come back next week – or carry on reading to see what the fuss is about. Basically, beauty advent calendars are an incredibly easy and uncomplicated way to explore lots of different products in a single purchase. This can be via a single brand: Chanel, Elemis, Jo Malone London, Clinique; or from a plethora of brands sold at retailers such as Cult Beauty, Liberty, Harrods, Space NK and Net-a-Porter. While the price you pay is undeniably an investment, the amount you save is astonishing. So you have to get in early, hence you are reading about it in October. Rather excitingly, Chanel has launched an advent calendar for the first time ever. It is rather different from the others. It is £610. It is a big(ger) investment and it is collectible. Which is why you don’t buy it to actually use it. No, you buy it because it’s Chanel.

