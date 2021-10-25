CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Union Cemetery to host First Responders Recognition Day

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 6 days ago
Historic Union Cemetery to host First Responders Recognition Day on Thursday, Oct. 28th in Bakersfield.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will feature presentation of colors by the Bakersfield Police Department Honor Guard, keynote speaker Ward I Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias, several guest speakers including high school students, a prayer by Christ First Ministries pastor Josephate Jordan, National Anthem sung by Rocky Garza, and a special presentation.

First Responders Recognition Day pays homage to the heroic acts of the men and women who are the first on the scene of emergencies.

Historic Union Cemetery is located at 730 Potomac Avenue.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

