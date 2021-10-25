CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: NASCAR plays a glum, frustrated second fiddle to F1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — NASCAR, the longtime king of U.S. motorsports, has never had to...

FanSided

NASCAR: Martinsville will end an era that fans want to forget

Martinsville Speedway should mark the final time that NASCAR uses the starting lineup formula to set the starting lineup for a race. After using random draws (with drivers split into groups based on the point standings) early on last year following the return to action during the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR made the decision to move to a formula to determine the starting lineups for races.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Martinsville Inspection Issues: October 2021 (NASCAR Playoffs)

NASCAR penalties have been issued at Martinsville Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series will set the championship 4. Martinsville Speedway is set to host the final elimination race ahead of next week’s championship event. The tensions are high. 8 drivers enter today with a chance at the championship but only...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Hamlin said his new-found interest in F1 has come from several of his friends paying attention to it and by watching “Drive to Survive,” a popular documentary series produced in a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One to give a behind-the-scenes look at the sport. “I think this year I’ve...
MOTORSPORTS
Santa Maria Times

AUTO RACING: NASCAR playoffs move to Kansas; F1 in Texas

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m. Last year: Joey Logano won after starting second. Last race: Kyle Larson clinched a spot in the championship-deciding season finale with a win in Texas. Fast facts: Larson had six career victories coming into this season. He will be contending for the championship in the...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Christian Horner
Houston Chronicle

Column: F1 takes another run at conquering America

Formula One has been down this road before. In the 1970s and ‘80s, the world’s most popular form of auto racing looked like the next big thing in the United States. Mario Andretti won a world championship. Three grand prix races were held in a single year on American asphalt.
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Where to Watch F1 and NASCAR This Weekend (October 24th, 2021)

After a short COVID-related hiatus, the United States Grand Prix is back in action. It is great news for auto racing as a whole, as this has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on both the Formula 1 and the American racing calendars. It is even better news for Lewis Hamilton, who sits six points behind Max Verstappen in the championship standings and could use a friendly track in his hunt to retake the lead in the series standings and win his record-setting eighth World Driver's Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Miami Herald

Column: Larson surges as others stumble in NASCAR playoffs

It had been more than seven years since Joey Logano was knocked out of a race with an engine failure. The Roush Yates engines had been so reliable that an issue with the powerplant was the least of Team Penske's concerns. Then Logano noticed he was lacking power late at...
MOTORSPORTS
recordargusnews.com

NASCAR

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Larson claimed the first of four championship-contending spots in NASCAR’s season finale with a dominating victory at Texas on Sunday to start the round of eight in the playoffs. Larson led 256 of 334 laps at the 1 1/2-mile track and got his eighth win this season, staying in front through seven restarts in […]
MOTORSPORTS
#Fiddle#Red Bull#Ap#Americans
Kansas City Star

Wild weather played a role in Sunday’s NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The calendar for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 said late October. The weather seemed to scream late May. Pre-race festivities and the green flag took place under muggy breezes and sunshine at Kansas Speedway. That lasted for all of 11 laps at the track in Kansas City, Kan., before a brief pop-up shower and lightning delay red-flagged the playoff race for about 15 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Autosport Online

Start your engines! NASCAR 21: Ignition officially launches, available to play today

MIAMI, FL - October 28, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and Esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of NASCAR 21: Ignition, available to play today. The newest instalment in the officially licensed NASCAR gaming franchise is available for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PC through the Steam store. Games come with a free upgrade path for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S post-launch, with free downloadable upgrades available for other users.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Getting Attention From Former F1 Drivers Looking for Work

Former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat may be considering a move to NASCAR. So says Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, whose own boss Gene Haas co-owns the Stewart-Haas NASCAR team along with Tony Stewart. "Many drivers want to try it," Steiner said, when asked about NASCAR. "Some are moving...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Extra 1.5-second fire protection from new F1 gloves important - Masi

After Romain Grosjean’s accident in Bahrain last year left the French driver with burns to his hands the FIA began a push for extra protection, in conjunction with the manufacturers. With the agreement of the FIA stewards five drivers and four suppliers participated in a test of prototypes in practice...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Jamie Chadwick: F1 dream a 'step closer' after second W Series title

Jamie Chadwick said her dream of competing in Formula One was a step closer after the British driver retained her W Series title last weekend. Chadwick, 23, won back-to-back races at Austin's Circuit of the Americas and earned a $500,000 prize for the winner of the all-female single-seater series. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Former F1, CART champion Jacques Villeneuve Is Finally a NASCAR Winner at Age 50

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1995 Indianapolis 500 winner and past F1 and CART champion, on Saturday added NASCAR race winner to the list. Villeneuve, 50, won in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at Autodromo di Vallelunga in Italy. He overcame a 5-second penalty for jumping the start and went on to beat closest rival Vittorio Ghirelli to the checkered flag by 6.3 seconds.
MOTORSPORTS
race-day-live.com

The Rinker name goes back in the champion column on the NGK F1 Series Tour

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the patriarch of the Rinker dynasty sits atop the throne of the NGK F1 Powerboat Championship Series. Picking up where young Ashton Rinker left off in 2019, Terry Rinker has been crowned the 2021 series champion after the series ran its final event over the weekend at the iconic location in Lake Havasu, City Arizona. Even though Rinker has been crown series champion, the weekend was not a Rinker clean sweep. While Rinker did see the podium over the weekend, the number one spot on the podium Saturday went to Brent Dillard, while Sunday saw the top spot on the podium going to Spencer Love.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Autoweek.com

Gallery: McLaren F1's Daniel Ricciardo Drives Dale Earnhardt's 1984 NASCAR Chevy Monte Carlo

McLaren Racing Formula 1 boss Zak Brown came through with flying colors at Circuit of the Americas during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend. Brown paid off his bet with McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Brown said that if Ricciardo got a podium finish this season for McLaren in F1 that he would arrange for Ricciardo to get some seat time in a classic Dale Earnhardt NASCAR Chevrolet Monte Carlo from 1984.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Being second driver in a F1 team sucks the energy out of you: Johnny Herbert

Former F1 driver, Johnny Herbert is best known to the modern-day race fans as the ideal second driver to Michael Schumacher and Flavio Briatore. Ahead of the Mexican Grand prix, the 57-years-old urges that just like him, Valtteri Bottas is only going to leave a championship calibre team to join a smaller team, when he would want to prove himself more than ever.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Why the F1 Budget Cap Failed to Level the Playing Field in 2021

For the 11th consecutive F1 season, the championship is a runaway for the top two drivers and top two teams in the standings. The 2021 season is the first Formula 1 campaign with a $145 budget cap for the teams. Two teams representing the second- and third-tier teams in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

Red Bull has always approached Formula 1 on the front foot. It’s an attitude encapsulated in the unofficial company philosophy: “No risk, no fun.” Another cliché to describe it, perhaps, would be: “Go hard or go home.”. It is a credo, a modus operandi, that goes right back to Red...
MOTORSPORTS

