Column: NASCAR plays a glum, frustrated second fiddle to F1

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the patriarch of the Rinker dynasty sits atop the throne of the NGK F1 Powerboat Championship Series. Picking up where young Ashton Rinker left off in 2019, Terry Rinker has been crowned the 2021 series champion after the series ran its final event over the weekend at the iconic location in Lake Havasu, City Arizona. Even though Rinker has been crown series champion, the weekend was not a Rinker clean sweep. While Rinker did see the podium over the weekend, the number one spot on the podium Saturday went to Brent Dillard, while Sunday saw the top spot on the podium going to Spencer Love.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO