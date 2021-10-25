Column: NASCAR plays a glum, frustrated second fiddle to F1

MIAMI, FL - October 28, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and Esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the official launch of NASCAR 21: Ignition, available to play today. The newest instalment in the officially licensed NASCAR gaming franchise is available for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PC through the Steam store. Games come with a free upgrade path for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S post-launch, with free downloadable upgrades available for other users.
Comments / 0