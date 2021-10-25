Space Coast federal employees protest vaccine mandates

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Federal employees working on Florida’s Space Coast must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, but there’s another deadline approaching for thousands of workers who are employees of federal contractors.

Some workers are protesting against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. A group of workers and their supporters gathered Monday outside Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Workers know if they’re still on the job and not fully vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline, they could be terminated.

A rally against medical mandates will take place later this week and is being hosted by five unions with workers on Florida’s Space Coast.