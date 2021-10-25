CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Space Coast federal employees protest vaccine mandates

By Mel Holt, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Federal employees working on Florida’s Space Coast must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, but there’s another deadline approaching for thousands of workers who are employees of federal contractors.

Some workers are protesting against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. A group of workers and their supporters gathered Monday outside Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Workers know if they’re still on the job and not fully vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline, they could be terminated.

A rally against medical mandates will take place later this week and is being hosted by five unions with workers on Florida’s Space Coast.

BigPa
5d ago

It's real simple. If you don't want to follow the rules of your employer go get another job somewhere else or start your own business and do as you please.

Recall alert: Liberty Hardware recalls 38K glass cabinet knobs due to laceration risk

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corp. on Wednesday recalled roughly 38,000 glass cabinet knobs after fielding reports that resulted in at least three lacerations. Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Liberty Hardware confirmed in its recall notice that the glass stem of its Mercury Glass Cabinet Knobs and Flower Glass Cabinet Knobs...
