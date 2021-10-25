CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Gary Harris: Available Monday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Harris (hamstring) will be available for Monday's contest against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Orlando's Gary Harris (hamstring) scratched on Wednesday, Jalen Suggs to start

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) has been scratched from the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris was scratched on Wednesday due to right hamstring maintenance and will not be available to face the Spurs. Rookie Jalen Suggs will start in his place. Suggs'...
NBA
SportsGrid

Magic Gary Harris a Late Scratch Wednesday Against Spurs

The Orlando Magic announce guard Gary Harris is a late scratch and will not play in the team’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Jalen Suggs in the starting lineup Wednesday. A Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic...
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Chuma Okeke: Remains out Monday

Okeke (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat. Okeke sustained a bruised hip in late September and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. His next chance to make his season debut will be Wednesday against the Hornets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Available Monday

Beal (hip/groin) is available for Monday's game against the Nets, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports. He will not have a minutes limit. Beal was unavailable for Friday's win over the Pacers but returned to practice in a limited capacity Sunday. The 28-year-old totaled 23 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 34 minutes during his first appearance of the season.
NBA

