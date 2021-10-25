Elkmont man charged with sex crimes involving young child

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall put his team up four runs in the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night. Duvall connected for a grand slam off Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez. The home run put the Braves up 4-0 in a game that could clinch the franchise's first World Series title since 1995.
Hilaria Baldwin posted images of husband Alec Baldwin and her young children in Halloween costumes Sunday following a recent on-set shooting in New Mexico in which he was involved that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least," Hilaria Baldwin wrote...
