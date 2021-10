Judith Bedrick Mir passed away on October 8, 2021. A Bedford resident, Ms. Mir served on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Brookline Library; the Board of Directors for the Brookline Multi-Service Senior Center Corp. (parent of the Brookline Senior Center); and the Advisory Board of the Brandeis Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (BOLLI). She was a photographer and oil painter with a particular interest in seascapes.

