TAMPA, Fla. — The Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) is inviting trick-or-treaters to have a fa-BOO-lous time at the MOSI Monster Mash, the museum's website says. Guests are welcome to wear costumes and go trick-or-treating throughout the museum, while also taking part in the Hall-o-STEAM activities, MOSI explains. The activities include mad science shows to "really get [people] into the Halloween spirit."

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO