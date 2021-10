Nearly 90% of Americans may qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, in large part because almost three-quarters of Americans are overweight. Boosters are available for Americans 65 and older, those at high-risk of severe illness due to medical conditions including cancer or heart conditions, and many in certain job types including first responders, teachers and daycare staff, or workers in public transit, corrections, grocery stores and the U.S. Postal Service.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO