Health

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom Struggling to Enforce Vaccine Mandate as Workers Ignore It

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Despite the mandate Governor Gavin Newsom implemented about three months ago, California’s vaccination rates for public agencies are significantly lower than promised, reports the Los Angeles Times. Gov. Newsom’s hefty pledge that California would lead the nation by example is taking a tumble as vaccination rates in state-run...

TheDailyBeast

