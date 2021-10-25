The Supply Chain Crisis Is Killing Small Businesses Like Mine | Opinion

Booksellers should spend their time thinking about books, how best to get them to the right people and how to spark the love of them in their community. Often, that’s what I do at my small business, Lawrence’s Raven Book Store. But just as often I’m thinking about Amazon. Specifically, I’m thinking about how to maneuver my small business to finding success in a retail landscape completely dominated by Jeff Bezos’ empire. It’s not easy, and it’s not my preferred way to spend my day. But Amazon’s might and ruthless business practices make it a necessity.

