The Supply Chain Crisis Is Killing Small Businesses Like Mine | Opinion

By Michelle Smith
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Our distributor dropped us as customers to concentrate on the larger, corporate accounts nationwide, to ensure they keep and retain those...

Kansas City Star

Amazon is killing Kansas bookstores and other small businesses. Lawmakers must act

Booksellers should spend their time thinking about books, how best to get them to the right people and how to spark the love of them in their community. Often, that’s what I do at my small business, Lawrence’s Raven Book Store. But just as often I’m thinking about Amazon. Specifically, I’m thinking about how to maneuver my small business to finding success in a retail landscape completely dominated by Jeff Bezos’ empire. It’s not easy, and it’s not my preferred way to spend my day. But Amazon’s might and ruthless business practices make it a necessity.
SMALL BUSINESS
Karen Madej

What's America's reason for a shortage of delivery drivers?

Longhaul, truckload drivers benefitted from higher pay as a result of sky-rocketing online ordering in 2020. They stopped driving for weeks at a time and went to work for companies that paid them more. Some drivers were offered higher pay and local routes. Many drivers took advantage of extra pay and reduced their hours to spend more time with their families.
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Crisis Forces Fort Worth Restaurant To Close

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While the supply chain nightmare is blamed for shortages on everything from glass bottles to auto parts, now a Fort Worth neighborhood is finding their appetites on the line. Drew’s Soul Food Restaurant has closed its doors, shifting to catering only, as the owners struggled to secure the supplies needed to stay open. “It started with the meat industry,” explains co-owner Stephanie Thomas, “and we just knew it wasn’t going to get better. And things just rolled downhill.” “Ox-tails, black eyed peas, some of the containers we can’t get… and sometimes you can only get 3,” shares her husband...
Orlando Sentinel

$15K signing bonuses for drivers: Florida trucking jobs in high demand amid supply chain crunch

Jacqueline James has dreamed of driving a big rig ever since she was a girl. At 52, the Orlando resident is training to break into an industry long dominated by men. Her goal is to own and operate her own long-haul truck. The Florida Trucking Association says thousands of trucking jobs need to be filled in the Sunshine State, and a nationwide driver shortage is contributing to supply-chain ...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Cites ‘Several Billion Dollars’ in Shipping, Labor Costs

Sales and earnings missed Wall Street expectations as labor capacity constraints forced the e-comm giant to redirect product more often. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Robb Report

As the Global Supply Chain Falters, Restaurant Costs Are Soaring

What the Kwasi Moses’s meme lacked in visual flair, it made up for in impact. Last week the California-based chef shared on his Instagram a straightforward list of ingredients and supplies, comparing what they cost a year ago against today: The price of fryer oil had more than doubled since 2020. The cost of takeout boxes had increased by nearly four times. And a case of chicken wings had spiked 388 percent. The post struck a nerve. Soon, the food corner of Instagram was inundated with chefs and restaurateurs reposting this simple image on their feeds and in their stories to...
MySanAntonio

'War on talent' causes boom in business for recruiting firms

Recruiting firms are experiencing a boom in business as the hiring crisis shows little sign of ending. In her 25 years of experience as a recruiter, Miriam Dushane, managing partner of Alaant Workforce Solutions, said this is the most “interesting and challenging year” she’s seen. Companies and businesses are flocking...
alreporter.com

Poll: Small businesses having tougher time finding workers than in June

American small businesses searching for workers to fill open positions are having a more difficult time filling those jobs now than in June, according to a poll from the U.S Chamber of Commerce and Metlife. Some 49 percent of small businesses actively hiring state it’s hard to find potential employees...
CBS Chicago

UPS Prepares For Spike In Package Volume For Holidays, But Says Supply Chain Issues Aren’t Going Away

HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) — Shipping companies expect a record surge this holiday season — even bigger than last year. So how will the recent supply chain struggles affect that spike? CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas went to one of the largest UPS facilities in the country in a search for answers to that question. The UPS warehouse in Hodgkins might be called the package sorting superhighway. “We got about 65 miles of belts and shoots and rollers here,” said UPS Human Resources Director Rommel Carlson. Carlson explains that is how 1.8 million packages zip through the Hodgkins warehouse per day. Over the holiday season, that...
news9.com

Economists Say Supply Chain Issues Will Impact The Holidays

Economists told News On 6 that planning will be the key to a shopper's success this holiday season because the shelves are selling out quicker than retailers can stock them. Experts said if there's an electronic device or 'in demand toy' you 'must' have, buy it now. The Christmas season is all about family gatherings, massive meals, and gift-giving. However, this year, it also means a lot of holiday stress.
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Issues Cost Apple $6 Billion, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple reported strong fourth quarter earnings, but sales fell below expectations. CEO Tim Cook said chip shortages and manufacturing delays cost the company $6 billion. The issues have led to the newly-launched iPhone 13 Pro being in short supply around the world, as well as to back orders for Apple's new Macbook Pro. Exponential Investment Partners Managing Partner Kevin Riley joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain crisis impacts Thanksgiving, Feeding America

MILWAUKEE - Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.6% increase in the food consumer price index from a year ago. If you're buying one item, you may not notice, but if you're buying all the ingredients to make pumpkin bread, it can quickly add up.
