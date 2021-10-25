CHP: Mudslide blocking both lanes of Twin Cities Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – California Highway Patrol officials said a mudslide caused by Sunday’s rain has a portion of Twin Cities Road in south Sacramento County.

Drivers heading in both directions of Twin Cities Road should expect delays as crews work to clear the debris from the roadway just west of Clay Station Road.

The CHP did not say when the road is expected to be cleared.

To the southwest of the mudslide, over 4 inches of rain fell within a 24-hour period, but on Monday the skies were mostly clear, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

