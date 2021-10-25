CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Fast-Food Staff Quit, Citing 'Rat Infestation' and Low Pay in Note to Customers

By Justin Klawans
 6 days ago
Left on the drive-thru speaker, the note was signed "the manager who's had enough!" Officials said there had been issues with the...

Freesprit
5d ago

You pay your employees their worth and treat them the way you want to be treated. Employees will go beyond for you but you must stand with them not against them.

Rhok
5d ago

People used to put up with crappy jobs & pay but people are no longer tolerating it anymore. Not sure where this came about but it's a good thing for everyone! This really is the only way to make these business owners change the way they treat employees & their business practices.

Andrew Scott
5d ago

as a business owner, I pay according to experience, work ethic, and prifit base. if you have time to lean, you have time to clean. that leads to more business, more profit, better wages. you have to earn the money. standing around on your phone checking Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook isn't earning your money. it's laziness. I start at $13.75 per hour and I expect you to earn it. otherwise, you get fired. plain and simple

