Premier League

Thomas Tuchel 'Satisfied' With Development of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed how happy he is with the way German internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have integrated into the Premier League so far.

The pair signed for the west London side in the summer of 2020 and have since become frequently used members of Tuchel's Champions League winning side.

22-year-old Havertz even scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07altR_0ccKQ5Cl00
SIPA USA

As quoted by Bild, Tuchel was very analytical on the development of the two German internationals, but seemed happy with their progress.

"We have now set the bar pretty high for our own expectations," said the German tactician. "The incentive to play against us and to beat us has increased.

"We have to keep improving in order to deliver at least the same.

"For Kai and Timo this means: The adjustment phase is complete.

"You know what this is all about now; they earned their spurs played their part in a great success.

"Now it's about moving on - and that's what they are doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZk5M_0ccKQ5Cl00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I am very satisfied with both of them."

Timo Werner picked up an injury in Chelsea's midweek fixture against Malmo in the 2021/22 Champions League match day three.

For the Premier League fixture a few days later, his teammate Havertz was forced to fill in the front line against Southampton, in a tie that saw Tuchel's side win 7-0.

