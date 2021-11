The past peril fomented by former president Donald J. Trump could be just a taste of what’s ahead. “If this person Donald Trump wins the presidency again, what will he do if he actually has power again? Because he’s tested American democracy to the extreme, he has tried to contest an election by claiming fraud when there was no fraud, by pushing his entire party to echo him on his claims,” Robert Costa declared Thursday on “At the Virtual Table,” the show hosted by me and Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times Washington Bureau chief.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO