3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

By Aimee Picchi
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record number of Americans are quitting their jobs across the U,S., a trend some have dubbed the "Great Resignation." But the phenomenon is making an outsized impact in some regions: In Georgia, Kentucky and Idaho, more than 4% of workers voluntarily left their jobs in Augus — the highest rates...

Some Person
5d ago

My nephew is on his fourth job in the last four months. He keeps getting a better offer somewhere else, so he quits to take it.

Paul Stephens
5d ago

they can't be quitting to get better jobs because I see jobs all day long that are hiring from $20 to $30 he and can't even get people to apply. I get it they're holding out for a management or CEO position, that's gotta be it.

Kenton Woods
5d ago

Corporations make billions of dollars they can afford to pay a livable wage

