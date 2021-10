My name is Charles Ryan. I was elected to serve on the Bayonne Board of Education five years ago and now wish to return. I have a BA in History and hold a NJ Standard Teaching Certificate. I have served as an Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief on the Bayonne Police Department. Because of my background in Education, I oversaw the D.A.R.E. program and the Cops in Schools unit where I worked closely with the school district. As a Board Trustee, I drew on my knowledge and experience and was involved in the implementation of the new safety and security procedures the help protect our children every day.

