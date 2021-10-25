CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Majors drew on his rural roots to play a cowboy in 'The Harder They Fall'

 6 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest is actor Jonathan Majors. Earlier this year, he was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series "Lovecraft Country." Now he stars in a new Western film, "The Harder They Fall," with an all-star Black cast, which includes Idris...

Essence

Celebs Celebrate 'The Harder They Fall' For Its Portrayal Of Black Women & Cowboys

"We're here because we deserve to be here," says the films' co-writer, director, and producer Jeymes Samuel. In just a little more than two weeks, audiences will see something they’ve likely never witnessed on screen before with the release of The Harder They Fall. The film from Jeymes Samuel centers Black men and women in the west not as subservient beings, but as gender-equal, gun-toting cowboys who take, provide, protect, and, most of all, answer to no one.
NBC News

New Netflix Western 'The Harder They Fall' was long overdue

In the golden age of Hollywood, Westerns dominated the box office. From the 1930s to the 1960s, some of the biggest films in cinema were from the genre. Jeymes Samuel puts his own stamp on the Western in his directorial debut for Netflix, out in theaters Friday. With intense action sequences, violence and a love story at the center, “The Harder They Fall” has all the components that make the genre so iconic. However, it also offers something that many past Westerns have lacked — the truth.
Beaumont Enterprise

Review: 'Harder They Fall' updates the Western, with style

Those three words — and that very emphatic punctuation — appear onscreen at the beginning of “The Harder They Fall,” setting a definitive tone for this stylish and bold new Western by Jeymes Samuel. Yes, Samuel is saying, his storyline is fictional, though loosely based on real characters. But don’t...
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE HARDER THEY FALL (2021) – Review

What say we saddle up and mosey’ down to the ole’ multiplex, pardner’? Or something like that since we’ve got an opportunity to take in a true cinematic rarity. Several decades ago the Western (or as the Variety “trade paper’ called them “Oaters”) was a staple at the local “Bijou”, just like comedies, musicals, romances, and horror flicks. And TV “rode alongside’ with the genre encompassing over half of network primetime fare. Oh, but now…(cue the tumbleweeds). Sure, there have been modern Westerns like the recent LET HIM GO and CRY MACHO, but they’re pretty much set in modern times (yes, I know Clint’s last entry was a 1980s story). No, this new one takes place near the tail end of the 19th century and its cast is mainly black (I’d say African-American but many of the actors hail from foreign lands), But this isn’t a first as it follows in the “boot-steps’ of ADIOS AMIGO, BUCK AND THE PREACHER, and POSSE (that’s nearly 30 years ago). And before you ask, this isn’t a remake of Bogie’s last flick, though it’s also called THE HARDER THEY FALL. Giddeyup’!
thepitchkc.com

The Harder They Fall is a visually stunning epic

“While the events of this story are fictional, these people lived,” claims the epigraph at the start of Jeymes Samuel’s Black western The Harder They Fall. It’s as much a mission statement as it is an introduction. Samuel’s film is primarily interested in giving audiences a vibrant depiction of its historical figures, creating its own brightly-colored, CinemaScoped popular mythology.
williamsonhomepage.com

'The Harder They Fall' a rip-roaring, representative Western

It’d be easy to make obvious comparisons between The Harder They Fall and its Western predecessors. There are notes of Sergio Leone, Howard Hawks, George P. Cosmatos and others known in the genre. But first-time feature director Jeymes Samuel brings in a spark of his own thanks to his music background, staging his all-Black Western with the same excitement and virtuosity of a long-form visual album like Beyoncé’s Lemonade or Frank Ocean’s Endless.
darkhorizons.com

Jonathan Majors Has “Magazine Dreams”

“Loki,” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Harder They Fall” actor Jonathan Majors has signed on to star in Elijah Bynum’s new bodybuilding drama “Magazine Dreams”. The story follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. The script, also penned by Bynum, was...
‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast Q&A with Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz

Netflix recently hosted a Q&A for members of the Critics Choice Association with four of the stars of The Harder They Fall as well as writer, director, and producer Jeymes Samuel. Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz joined Samuel to take a deep dive behind the scenes of the gritty Western that brings a realism to the genre that was previously missing.
NPR

Actor Jonathan Majors

Majors was nominated for an Emmy this year for his role in the HBO series, 'Lovecraft Country.' He co-starred in 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco,' the Spike Lee film 'Da 5 Bloods,' and the Marvel TV series 'Loki.' Now, he's starring in the Jay-Z-produced Western, 'The Harder They Fall,' featuring an all-Black cast. Majors talks with NPR's Audie Cornish about being raised by a single mother who was a preacher, what he learned studying Shakespeare and August Wilson, and his thoughts on two beloved actors he worked with who died young — Chadwick Boseman and Michael K. Williams.
Popculture

'The Harder They Fall' Director Jeymes Samuel Reveals Biggest Challenge for His First Feature Film (Exclusive)

The Harder They Fall was recently released in limited theatres but will premiere on Netflix Nov. 3. While this is the first full-length feature film for director Jeymes Samuel, who also goes by the name The Bullitts as he's also a singer-songwriter, the budding filmmaker is excited for audiences to tune into his debut. In promotion of the film out next week, PopCulture.com caught up with Samuel, who revealed the biggest obstacles while directing The Harder They Fall.
lrmonline.com

Kang’s Differences In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Vs Loki: Jonathan Majors On His Character

Jonathan Majors is currently working on his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He starred as He Who Remains in the last episode in the Marvel series, Loki. It was so surprising how is behavior was just so casual and excited for someone trapped at the end of time. He knew what was going to happen and he’s really looking forward to getting his plan started. Like he said, he “paved the way” for Loki and Sylvie to get to him. We already know that He Who Remains is Kang The Conqueror and if you didn’t know, well you do now. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Majors talks about his experience in the third Ant-Man movie and how Kang will be different in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
themusicuniverse.com

Roc Nation releases ‘Harder They Fall’ soundtrack

Set features new music from JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Koffee, Seal and others. Roc Nation – in partnership with Netflix – have announced the release of the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall film, which will include new music from a versatile array of artists, such as JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Koffee, Seal, CeeLo Green and film director Jeymes Samuel, among many others.
SFGate

New this week: 'Finch,' ABBA and 'The Harder They Fall'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The Western gets a stylish and kinetic update in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.” The film, co-produced by Jay-Z and featuring a starry cast, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with the outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who killed Love’s parents years ago. The large cast also includes Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beets and Danielle Deadwyler. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called “The Harder They Fall” a stylish and bold Western “telling a story sorely underrepresented in cinema.” It lands Wednesday on Netflix.
abc17news.com

Giving the Western some swagger in ‘The Harder They Fall’

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Harder They Fall” has all of the gunfights, train robberies, saloons, and showdowns you would expect in a Western. But Jeymes Samuel’s film also dusts off many of the traditional limitations of an old genre. “The Harder They Fall” is a spirited and brash Black Western that swaggers to its own hip-hop beat. Netflix executives think it could start a new franchise for the streamer. It stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Idris Elba and is currently playing in theaters. It makes its debut on Netflix on Wednesday.

